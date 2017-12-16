Fresh business on Redbank block will open 24/7

FRESH FOOD: Mouk Fresh Fruit and Veg owner George Moukachar (front left) and manager Vic Shyhun with staff are hard at work before next weeks opening in Kruger Village.

GORGE knows a thing or two about fresh fruit and veg.

He's spent the last 40 years travelling south east Queensland suburbs, picking the freshest fruit and veggies and selling the produce in more than 20 convenience stores between the Gold Coast, Ipswich and Brisbane.

Mr Moukachar is about to bring the tally up by one when he opens Mouk Fresh Fruit and Veg at Redbank this week.

The green grocer turned 24-hour convenience store will sell international food, bread and milk, honey, eggs and nuts alongside the fresh produce and customers can pop in quite literally at any time of the day or night to stock up on essentials.

Mr Moukachar said the business was complimentary to the housing, retail and population boom taking over Redbank and surrounding suburbs.

"It's a good place and there are a a lot of good people. There is plenty of opportunity with the school across the road. Everyone is very friendly and they need something with fresh fruit and veg around here," he said.

Mouk Fresh Fruit and Veg will open on Wednesday December 20 on the corner of Kruger Pde and Henry Dv, Redbank.