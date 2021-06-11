Menu
The couple were separated from their newborn after he was born via emergency c-section. Picture: Sunrise
News

Fresh blow for couple separated from baby

by Erin Lyons
11th Jun 2021 6:49 AM | Updated: 7:24 AM

A Melbourne couple have finally been reunited with their newborn baby after they were forced to spend days apart while quarantining in Queensland.

But the elation of meeting their little one has come with further complications after Sarah and Moe Haidar were told it would cost $30,000 to airlift their premature baby home to Melbourne.

The couple arrived in Brisbane from Qatar on May 26.

While in hotel quarantine, Sarah, who was 30-weeks pregnant, experienced complications and needed an emergency C-section.

Their son Ilyas was born on May 31 but Moe missed the birth because health authorities in Queensland would not grant him an exemption.

The couple were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and had tested negative multiple times.

Sarah was finally able to meet her little one. Picture: GoFundMe
Sarah remained in quarantine in hospital while baby Ilyas was taken to a neonatal intensive care unit. His mother was not allowed to visit.

A friend has since set up a GoFundMe for the couple to help raise money to pay for them to bring their little one home.

“A heartbreaking situation and severely traumatic for all involved,” Danielle Wicks wrote.

“The issue they are facing now is to get baby Ilyas home to Melbourne safely, where they have the support of their family, friends as well as their home and Moe can work to support them financially.

She said the cost of getting Ilyas home is about $30,000 because he would require a specialist medical flight.

Earlier the couple told Queensland’s health officials to “pull their head out of the sand”.

Speaking to Sunrise last week Sarah said there were “no words” to describe how she was feeling.

The couple were separated from the premature newborn. Picture: Facebook
“I think I have the right to see my son, especially after giving birth to him by myself,” she said.

“There’s no words to describe how I’m feeling, I just want to see him … I just want to hold him … to smell him.”

Queensland’s chief health officer Jeannette Young argued just because the couple was vaccinated, it didn’t mean they couldn’t spread the virus.

“We still need to work out what the ongoing risk – if someone gets infected, who’s fully vaccinated – what is the risk for them to pass that virus on,” she told reporters.

There are two cases of coronavirus in Queensland, a Victorian couple who escaped Melbourne’s lockdown and travelled through NSW to the Sunshine State, sparking a spate of venue alerts.

Originally published as Fresh blow for couple separated from baby

