Fresh $150k blow to disgraced union boss

Dave Hanna has faced court over four crimes in recent years, including rape and corruption. Now a new ruling will lighten his wallet considerably.

A jailed former CFMEU boss serving prison terms for rape and corruption has been dealt another blow, after a court ordered he forfeit almost $150,000 of criminal proceedings to the government.

The State of Queensland lodged forfeiture action against former union heavyweight Dave Hanna in 2017 after he was charged with corruptly receiving thousands of dollars of free work to build his luxury Logan home.

While a court order was made in March 2017 restraining the sale of the home until the conclusion of the corruption proceedings against Hanna, that was lifted in December, allowing the house to be put on the market.

The luxury home went up for sale in January and sold for $1.6 million after 48 days on the market, settling in late April.

An order was then made last month by consent forcing Hanna to forfeit part of the house sale proceeds.

"Pursuant to… the Criminal Proceeds Confiscation Act 2002, the respondent agrees to forfeit to the applicant the sum of $145,779 currently held by the Public Trustee of Queensland, together with any interest accrued on that sum," the order made by Justice John Martin states.

"Pursuant to… the act, the Public Trustee is directed to retain, possess and control the agreed forfeited property."

Hanna, a former union powerbroker, has faced court over four crimes in recent years.

Dave Hanna at a 2017 court appearance

He is behind bars and will not be eligible for parole until 2023.

In December 2018, he was found guilty of wilfully destroying tonnes of documents that might have been needed at the Royal Commission into Trade Union Governance.

In February 2019, he was sentenced to six years in jail after being found guilty of raping a young woman he met at a Brisbane bar.

Then in November, he was found guilty by a Brisbane District Court jury of corruptly receiving the thousands of dollars of free work from tradies at his Cornubia home and was sentenced to two more years in prison

The trial evidence revealed about $150,000 of free work was done on Hanna's house and billed back to a shopping centre development using false invoices.

The luxury home boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms and six car spaces on a 4.1ha block.

In December, Hanna was also fined $450 over a dodgy car insurance claim made in 2015 in which he lied to his insurer about who was driving his car when it crashed into a tree.

He pleaded guilty to imposing on an insurer to obtain money.

