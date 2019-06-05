‘I like her the most’: Former star jumps on Barty train

Can Ashleigh Barty defeat Madison Keys and reach the final four?

Gabriela Sabatini has joined a crush of former champions hailing Ashleigh Barty as a potential grand slam champion.

Echoing the thoughts of Arantxz Sanchez Vicario and Conchita Martinez, US Open winner Sabatini described Barty as the most watchable female player in the world.

"I like her very much," former world No 3 Sabatini said.

"I saw her in Miami. I really like the way she plays. You know, her slice, backhand slice, I like very much.

"I think she's a very strategy player.

"Yeah. That's the one that I like the most these days as far as her game, yeah."

Barty, 23, has captured the imagination of contemporary peers and retired stars alike with her scorching rise into the sport's elite.

Gabriela Sabatini is a big fan of Ash Barty's.

Already armed with a provisional new career-high ranking of No 5, the Queenslander will overtake No 4 Petra Kvitova if she topples Madison Keys on Wednesday night.

Live rankings indicate Barty could leave Roland Garros as world No 2 - if she becomes Australia's first French champion since Margaret Court in 1973.

Barty and Keys have played twice previously, with honours split.

Keys won at the French Open in straight sets in 2017.

Barty avenged the defeat on hardcourt in Fed Cup in February.

The winner of the quarter-final will face either defending champion Simona Halep or unseeded American teenager Amanda Anisimova in the semis.