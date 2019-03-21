Freo ‘made up’ Hogan diagnosis

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 04: Jesse Hogan of the Dockers looks to move the ball on during the 2019 JLT Community Series AFL match between the Fremantle Dockers and the Collingwood Magpies at HBF Arena on March 04, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Fremantle have been exposed by medical professionals for making up Jesse Hogan's diagnosis.

The Dockers confirmed they have now stopped using the term "clinical anxiety" to describe Hogan's mental state.

A club statement on Monday included comments from Dockers football manager Peter Bell, who said the star recruit had made poor choices around drinking alcohol because of "clinical anxiety".

The Dockers have since removed the word "clinical" from that statement and other articles on their website after warnings from health experts.

The West Australian is reporting several Perth clinical psychologists had concerns about the term, with one saying clinical anxiety was not a diagnostic category and using the term could confuse people about mental disorders.

One said "AFL media spin managers" should not be deciding on the terminology for psychological disorders and that it should be left to health professionals.

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon yesterday said cynicism about the number of players being diagnosed with mental health issues was not warranted.

"We need to respect this is a mental health issue, this is a wellbeing issue and you probably need to back off a little bit," Lyon told reporters on Wednesday. "I can only be guided by our club doctors in this space.

"If you're more inclined to overrule our doctors and think you're more skilled in that area, I'm happy to hear that, but I'm telling you I'm not skilled in dealing with that."

Lyon wouldn't be drawn on Hogan's behaviour while under the influence of alcohol over the weekend.

"I'm not denying anything but I'm not prepared to go into what the outcome of him not being well looks like in detail because it's not appropriate," Lyon said.

"This has been an ongoing issue with Jesse in regards to working and feeling well and handling his wellbeing issue.

"We're dealing with what we're dealing with and the facts are the facts."