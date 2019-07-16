Menu
Freezing temps to continue in Ipswich

Greg Osborn
by
16th Jul 2019 12:11 PM
THE icy weather that began early this week shows no sign of loosening its grip as residents endured a third day of sub-zero tempertures.

The city moved into negative territory on Sunday with a low of -0.5C. Yesterday was even colder at -3.2C and that was followed by this morning's -1.2C at 5.51am.

But if you thought it was cold in Ipswich this morning spare a thought for Applethorpe (-5.6C), with Oakey, Warwick and Dalby all below -4C too. 

According to the Bureau of Meteorology's David Crock the freezing conditions are being caused by a large, slow-moving high pressure system over the Great Australian Bight which is extending a stable, cool and dry airmass over much of Queensland, including the region.

Looking ahead these conditions are likely to continue until the end of the week with even maximums struggling to get above 20C.

The overnight temperatures will warm up slightly over the weekend, largely due to light winds blowing in some cloud cover. There's even a slight chance of a shower on Saturday.

Temperature forecast for the week ahead:

  • Tuesday: Min -1.2C Max 23
  • Wednesday: Min 3 Max 24
  • Thursday: Min 5 Max 24
  • Friday: Min 3 Max 24
  • Saturday: Min 4 Max 24
  • Sunday: Min 6 Max 24
freezing temperatures ipswich weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

