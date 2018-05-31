State moves to freeze ex-CEO’s properties

Authorities have sought to freeze four properties owned by former Ipswich CEO Carl Wulff.

AUTHORITIES have moved to freeze more than $1 million worth of property belonging to allegedly corrupt former Ipswich City Council chief executive Carl Wulff.

Spouse Sharon Oxenbridge is also caught up in the Supreme Court civil lawsuit, with both named as co-owners of property and accused of having "engaged in a serious crime-related activity".

Wulff, 66, and Oxenbridge, 51, have been charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission with two counts of official corruption, involving allegations of accepting bribes for contracts during Wulff's time working at the Roderick St council headquarters.

One case involves more than $104,000 in allegedly corrupt payments in exchange for awarding work to contractor Claude Walker, who is also facing a corruption charge over the payments.

The State Government on Monday made an application under the Criminal Proceeds Confiscation Act to restrict Wulff and Oxenbridge from being able to sell off four properties.

Under the court action, they would also have to declare any property worth more than $5000 and anything worth more than $5000 that was sold in the past six years.

Caught up in the freezing order is a swish investment apartment at Brisbane's Hamilton Harbour, which boasts "stunning vistas of the city, Brisbane River and beyond".

Carl Wulff and Sharon Oxenbridge.

Wulff and Oxenbridge bought the apartment off the plan for $810,000 in November 2011.

The apartment first came under the gaze of the CCC in 2013 after The Courier-Mail revealed Ipswich ratepayers had paid $48,000 for Walker to rent it while a contractor for Ipswich council.

Wulff left the council late that year, with the CCC then finding no evidence of criminal conduct in the apartment deal.

Three other properties bought by Wulff are ensnared in the freezing order action.

One of those is a 2005-built three-bedroom house in Dandenong, Victoria, bought in 2007 and last listed for sale in 2014 for about $370,000.

Another is a three-bedroom townhouse in the same suburb, also bought in 2007.

Last is a three-bedroom house in western Sydney, bought for $62,000 in 1997.

Wulff was CEO of Liverpool after leaving Ipswich under a cloud. He now runs a consulting group, according to his LinkedIn profile, in which he talks up his time in Ipswich as an "innovator and transformational leader".

Wulff and Oxenbridge have not yet filed a response to the court action and attempts to obtain comment yesterday were unsuccessful.

Wulff has previously denied any wrongdoing in his council dealings.

Walker has refused to comment.