Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Banana Girl’s crazy new jungle life

Freelee the Banana Girl is living ‘off the grid’ in a jungle in South America. 'Banana Girl' shows off new jungle lifestyle
Freelee the Banana Girl is living ‘off the grid’ in a jungle in South America. 'Banana Girl' shows off new jungle lifestyle
by Vanessa Brown

FREELEE the Banana Girl, a popular vegan YouTuber and blogger, has shared her new "off grid" lifestyle with her followers on social media, by moving to a cabin in a jungle in South America.

Originally from Queensland, Freelee (whose real name is Leanne Ratcliffe) says she now spends most of her days naked, no longer shaves her body hair or wears make-up.

Freelee the Banana Girl has moved to the jungle.
Freelee the Banana Girl has moved to the jungle.

Posting to Instagram and her YouTube channel, Freelee showed viewers her "day in the life". The clip shows the blogger riding a bike and having a shower outdoors, then consuming fruit which she grew on her property.

I hear it a lot "You are so lucky to be living the life of your dreams! I wish I could do that..." The truth is you really can. It's not about luck; it's about the daily choices we make. At one point in my life, I really struggled, and was living below the poverty line. I was in debt and unsure of my future. A generous friend bought me a car for $700, where I sometimes slept. I would live in a tent on another friends property to save money. I began housesitting because I couldn't pay the rent. I used the library's free internet because I didn't have my own. I chose not to have kids which cost around 250k to raise. I gave up alcohol 12 years ago. I worked hard to create an income online. I now save thousands by not buying makeup, shavers, beauty treatments, jewellery, heels, and unnecessary fashion. My vegan diet is far cheaper than my old sad diet, it also keeps me healthy and away from expensive pharmaceuticals. We all make decisions in life based on our priorities, and as a result, create our reality 🤝 Are your daily decisions bringing you closer to freedom, or further away? #gofreeyourself

A post shared by #gofreeyourself (@freelee_official) on

She lives in the tropical oasis with her partner and says her alternative lifestyle saves her thousands of dollars ("I'm not buying make-up, shavers, beauty treatments, jewellery, heels, and unnecessary fashion") and brings her a kind of peace that she could never achieve in the "9-5 grind".

She also writes on Instagram: "My vegan diet is far cheaper than my old sad diet ... It also keeps me healthy and away from expensive pharmaceuticals."

I used to work in a concrete jungle, now I just work in the jungle.🐒 How did this happen? Well, I woke up one morning dreading the work day ahead. I was exhausted with the 9-5 grind. Waking to an alarm, commuting over a hour a day dressed in a restrictive suit, painting my face to 'look the part', binding my feet in high heels, and faking a smile to the public. I was sick of working my life away making someone else rich. Maybe the worst, I was bored. I wanted to be turned on and to FEEL something meaningful everyday. That morning I decided to free myself from being a slave. There wasn't any social media back then so I transitioned by becoming a personal trainer with my own business. Soon after I found veganism and my true passion in life.🤝 Don't be afraid, you CAN create this too. One day I will do a video on it. #gofreeyourself #jungleoffice

A post shared by #gofreeyourself (@freelee_official) on

"I used to work in a concrete jungle, now I just work in the jungle," she wrote in the above Instagram post on Tuesday.

"How did this happen? Well, I woke up one morning dreading the work day ahead. I was exhausted with the 9-5 grind. Waking to an alarm, commuting over an hour a day dressed in a restrictive suit, painting my face to 'look the part', binding my feet in high heels and faking a smile to the public."

"I was sick of working my life away making someone else rich. Maybe the worst, I was bored. I wanted to be turned on and to FEEL something meaningful every day. That morning I decided to free myself from being a slave. There wasn't any social media back then so I transitioned by becoming a personal trainer with my own business. Soon after I found veganism and my true passion in life. Don't be afraid, you CAN create this too."

Freelee made headlines in 2014 when she revealed her extreme diet on social media.

She stated that her day on a plate usually consists of "mono meals", made up of a single fruit, such as two entire pineapples in a sitting or five mangoes, two litres of orange juice or as many as 20 bananas at a time (hence the "banana girl" nickname).

She also said she remains "raw until four", eating no cooked or heated food until the afternoon. Then, she usually still sticks to her mono meals, sometimes baking several kilograms of potatoes in the oven.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  banana jungle youtuber

Teenager shot in Springfield

Teenager shot in Springfield

Initial reports suggest he was shot after a confrontation with police.

  • News

  • 14th Feb 2018 3:16 PM

When second Carl's Jr Burger restaurant will open in Ipswich

CRYPTIC CLUE: A design image of what the second, secret Carl's Jnr Burgers store will look like. Send your guess to carlsjr@thebansalgroup.com.au.

Take a sneak peak of the new restaurant

WATCH: Sickening video emerges of 'Tippie' the dump dog

A screenshot from the video footage of 'Tippie' the dumped dog found at Willowbank.

The RSPCA has released the footage.

BREAKING: Tonight's Pride game postponed

Western Pride footballer Madeline Hartwig hugs the touchline during her team's 11-0 NPL win over Mudgeeraba last weekend.

Field damaged in storm

Local Partners

The real victims of high-profile breakups

BARNABY Joyce is scrambling to hold onto his job. And Karl Stefanovic’s ratings tumbled last year. But the people most affected are the least talked about

When Tinder date leads to a baby

Lucy found out she was pregnant to a man she met on Tinder.

'Condoms were used sporadically'

premium_icon Why I’m giving up being an Aussie sugar daddy

Billy, from Melbourne has given up being a sugar daddy. Picture: Supplied

'I’d give them $1000 a month and I was earning $1000 a day'

Aussies to spend $528m this Valentine’s Day

Australians are spending a fortune on Valentine’s Day today.

LOVE doesn’t come cheap

Love advice shared from more than 300 years of marriage

Dawn and Ray Lehner (left) with Con and Cecilia Veraart celebrate their lifetime love at Bethesda Caring Centre, Corinda.

IF you are looking for advice on how to keep love alive...

Bill Paxton’s family sues over death

Actor Bill Paxton died last February, 11 days after he underwent surgery for a heart issue

“The surgeon’s actions resulted in this tragic and preventable death”

HSV's ultra mean Colorado SportsCat and what it will cost

Pricing of the Holden Colorado SportsCat slots between the Ford Ranger WildTrak and the upcoming Ranger Raptor. Picture: Supplied.

The HSV Colorado SportsCat will arrive in April.