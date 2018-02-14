Banana Girl’s crazy new jungle life

FREELEE the Banana Girl, a popular vegan YouTuber and blogger, has shared her new "off grid" lifestyle with her followers on social media, by moving to a cabin in a jungle in South America.
Originally from Queensland, Freelee (whose real name is Leanne Ratcliffe) says she now spends most of her days naked, no longer shaves her body hair or wears make-up.
Posting to Instagram and her YouTube channel, Freelee showed viewers her "day in the life". The clip shows the blogger riding a bike and having a shower outdoors, then consuming fruit which she grew on her property.
She lives in the tropical oasis with her partner and says her alternative lifestyle saves her thousands of dollars ("I'm not buying make-up, shavers, beauty treatments, jewellery, heels, and unnecessary fashion") and brings her a kind of peace that she could never achieve in the "9-5 grind".
She also writes on Instagram: "My vegan diet is far cheaper than my old sad diet ... It also keeps me healthy and away from expensive pharmaceuticals."
"I used to work in a concrete jungle, now I just work in the jungle," she wrote in the above Instagram post on Tuesday.
"How did this happen? Well, I woke up one morning dreading the work day ahead. I was exhausted with the 9-5 grind. Waking to an alarm, commuting over an hour a day dressed in a restrictive suit, painting my face to 'look the part', binding my feet in high heels and faking a smile to the public."
"I was sick of working my life away making someone else rich. Maybe the worst, I was bored. I wanted to be turned on and to FEEL something meaningful every day. That morning I decided to free myself from being a slave. There wasn't any social media back then so I transitioned by becoming a personal trainer with my own business. Soon after I found veganism and my true passion in life. Don't be afraid, you CAN create this too."
Freelee made headlines in 2014 when she revealed her extreme diet on social media.
She stated that her day on a plate usually consists of "mono meals", made up of a single fruit, such as two entire pineapples in a sitting or five mangoes, two litres of orange juice or as many as 20 bananas at a time (hence the "banana girl" nickname).
She also said she remains "raw until four", eating no cooked or heated food until the afternoon. Then, she usually still sticks to her mono meals, sometimes baking several kilograms of potatoes in the oven.