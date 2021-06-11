Freedom nod for Sydney bomb hoax man

Paul Douglas Peters, 60, has spent a decade in prison for his crime. Picture: AAP.

A man who terrorised a Sydney teenager by strapping a fake bomb around her neck has been recommended for parole.

Paul Douglas Peters, 60, has spent a decade in prison for the crime, but his non-parole period is ending on August 14.

On Friday, the NSW State Parole Authority said it had received expert advice that said Peters was suitable for parole.

“In a report to the SPA, the Serious Offenders Review Council advised parole was appropriate, stating Peters has been assessed as a low risk of reoffending, has completed all available programs in custody and has suitable post-release plans,” the SPA said in a statement.

But Peters’ path to freedom hasn’t been fully cleared.

His parole will be subject to a public review hearing in August, where the victim and her family will get the opportunity to have their say on the matter.

And even if he were to be granted parole, he would be made to follow strict conditions imposed by the SPA and be under the supervision of the corrective services.

Peters shocked the nation with his brazen crime in August 2011, entering the grand home of a family in Sydney’s north shore suburb of Mosman and strapping a fake bomb to the neck of their teenager daughter.

The device came with an extortion note warning the family there would be an explosion if they didn’t send him money.

