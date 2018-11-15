Freed Bali Nine member’s next drama

Bali 9 will soon be down to five

A woman from the Bali Nine could face court as soon as she reaches Australian soil following her release from a jail in Indonesia.

Renae Lawrence, 41, has been behind bars for over 13 years, after she was convicted of attempting to smuggle almost 2.2kg of heroin into Australia through Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport in 2005.

The month before that, she allegedly stole a 1986 Ford Laser, with fellow Bali Nine smuggler Matthew James Norman said to be driving the car when he knew it was stolen, The Daily Telegraph reports.

A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed there was a woman with two outstanding warrants, saying: "A 41-year-old woman has two outstanding warrants for offences including steal motor vehicle, drive unlicensed, speeding and fail to comply with police directions."

Lawrence is now apprehensive about her release from the Bali prison, saying she can't believe she is about to fly home to Australia.

She told News Corp Australia she hopes she will be able to find a job in Australia, but knows she will forever carry the Bali Nine stigma. She's not sure what job she will take when she returns.

"In Australia, it's difficult because we already have the status of prisoner," she told the newspaper in August.

Renae Lawrence dancing Puspanjali at a welcoming performance to celebrate Correction Day inside prison.

Lawrence also has mixed emotions about her release. Lawrence is the first of the nine to be freed; the rest remain in jail on life sentences and three others have died. Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran were executed in 2015 and Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen died earlier this year of cancer.

Bangli jail governor Made Suwendra described her as "disciplined, accommodating and friendly", noting she was well-liked at the complex.

Over her time in prison, Lawrence has sought to rebuild her life.



Her father, Bob Lawrence, told Fairfax Media he hopes people will give her privacy as she works to rebuild her life.

"We knew ages ago she was getting out on the 21st. She just wants to come home and get on with her life," he said. "We hope everyone respects her wishes."

Lawrence received the most lenient sentence of all nine - 20 years - largely due to the assistance she provided police shortly after her arrest.

The other living members of the Bali Nine - Scott Rush, Martin Stephens, Si Yi Chen, Michael Czugaj and Matthew Norman - remain in jail on life sentences.