Free workshops for Scenic Rim farmers and rural land owners

JOIN IN: Workshops will be held in Boonah and Canungra for farmers and rural land owners.

FARMERS and rural landowners out in the Scenic Rim are welcome to attend two free workshops in March which will support them in their efforts to reduce erosion and improve the quality of waterways.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen is urging landowners, particularly graziers, to learn more at the workshops, which will be held at Boonah on Wednesday, March 14 in and Canungra on Thursday, March 15.

"Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie confirmed to me - and to many other people in the Scenic Rim and wider south-east Queensland region - the challenges we face in maintaining the health of our lands and waterways," he said.

"Much of our prosperity in the Scenic Rim, from our key industries of agriculture and tourism, derives from our spectacular scenery and healthy environment.

"So when we see a farmer whose centre pivot paddock has been stripped of a metre of precious topsoil by floodwaters or a river bank which, almost overnight, has been realigned by six to eight metres through an extreme weather event, we know that accelerated action is called for.

"These workshops offer practical solutions to protect our creeks and gullies and help landowners maintain their most valuable asset - their soil."

Council, through its Environmental Grants Program, has supported the efforts of groups and individuals in rehabilitating riparian areas and preventing erosion through tree planting and the eradication of weeds.

"However, without the commitment of landowners, we can achieve only so much," Cr Christensen said.

"While many of the problems we face today are the legacy of well-intentioned settlement activity, our focus must be on the future."

The Boonah workshops will be held from 9am-12pm at The Outlook Boonah on Wednesday, March 14.

The Canungra Workshops will be held at the Canungra School of Arts on Thursday, March 15 from 9am-12pm.

RSVP by March 12 by logging onto https://erosion-and-creek-management.eventbrite.com.au or contacting Dennis Gannaway on 0407 001 916 or dennis.g@hlw.org.au.