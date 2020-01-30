Free wheeling

NEED FOR SPEED: Ipswich Kart Club racers Lachlan Cowie, 14, and Connor Roberts, 14. Last year Roberts donated $1500 prizemoney to the Blue Datto Enduro charity in a heartwarming gesture which typified the generous spirit on show at Willowbank. Picture: Cordell Richardson

NEED FOR SPEED: Ipswich Kart Club racers Lachlan Cowie, 14, and Connor Roberts, 14. Last year Roberts donated $1500 prizemoney to the Blue Datto Enduro charity in a heartwarming gesture which typified the generous spirit on show at Willowbank. Picture: Cordell Richardson

AUSTRALIA’S largest and most progressive Go Kart organisation is preparing for the first round of the annual club championships.

Held over six rounds across the year, the races are open to allcomers and attract some of the nation’s top drivers, however only club members can accumulate championship points.

Those are tallied and champions are crowned at year’s end, with the winners receiving impressive trophies.

Club president Scott Howard said given the sheer size of the Ipswich club in comparison to others, the championships often meant more to the 670-registered drivers than national events.

“If you can win in Ipswich it means you can win anywhere in the country,” Howard said.

“Club days are like state and national meetings.”

With the nearest tracks at Warwick and Gympie, the club has a huge catchment.

As a result it caters to 62 per cent of the total number of Queenslanders taking part in what is the most affordable form of motorsport available.

Karting offers a pathway to higher levels of motorsport and the Willowbank course has been the starting place for many to graduate to the V8s, including Lee Holdsworth.

Since taking the reins two years ago, Howard has looked to build participation numbers even further by introducing a range of initiatives to keep the club at the cutting edge and appeal to budding motorsport enthusiasts.

As well as introducing a state-of-the-art camera system which monitors the track during races, the club has bought a fleet of 12 go karts and safety equipment which it allows newcomers to use at free come-and-try days held throughout the year.

These special events have proven popular with punters keen to get in the fast lane. The next occasion on Saturday week is already booked out and places are filling fast for subsequent offerings.

Even more encouraging for Howard is the fact more than a quarter to try putting the pedal to the metal have taken up the pursuit on a more permanent basis.

Having added more than 100 members and seen the number of racers regularly attending meetings skyrocket to 188, he is certain he has the club on the right track.

“It means we’re doing the right things to attract people,” he said.

Howard said Ipswich had always possessed a lot of depth in its senior ranks but lacked juniors when he stepped into his current role.

He said one of the club’s greatest successes during his tenure had been enticing a raft of youngsters which would ensure the club prospered long into the future.

“We’ve managed to turn the pyramid upside down,” he said.

“There is a great social aspect to the club.

“We’ve worked hard to bring back that positive atmosphere and family orientation back to the club.

“We’ve worked hard to get that culture back, so that everyone is out there enjoying themselves because that is what the sport is all about.”

Howard said the beauty of go karting was the family culture which existed and that is why people should want to become involved.

He said cruising around at breakneck speeds of up to 110km/h just inches off the ground was also an extremely fun adrenalin-charged experience which also taught how to drive a vehicle safely.

“When I first got my licence I didn’t need burnout because I had been learning how to drive a car safely and responsibly,” he said.

The season runs from February until late November. Children can start practising at six-years-old and begin racing at 7.

Look out for details of come-and-try days on the club’s Facebook and Twitter channels.

More information can be found at ipswichkartclub.org.au