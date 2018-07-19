Free wetland bird photo workshop

Abbeny Manning is taught how to get a great shot by Anne Reardon.

Abbeny Manning is taught how to get a great shot by Anne Reardon.

WILDLIFE photographer Anne Reardon will be teaching budding photographers how to get a great shot with their mobile phone during a workshop on Saturday.

The Springfield Lakes Nature Care group are hosting their first bird photography workshop to take advantage of the many of the migratory birds such as Royal Spoonbills and Dotterals that have arrived in the lakes in and around Springfield.

If you don't know much about birds and you would like to learn how to get some great snaps, join Ms Reardon with your smart phone on the day.

She can teach you some techniques to help you enjoy your time outdoors and bring home some memorable shots.

This is a free family event but donations for SLNC are appreciated, all children must be accompanied by parents.

Starts Saturday at 8.30 am and runs for an hour.

Meet at the children's playground next to Moselle's Restaurant on Springfield Lakes Blvd.

Please wear enclosed shoes and dress comfortably in long pants and a long sleeve shirt, as you might be laying down or standing on a rock to get a winning shot.

Book tickets at eventbrite.