Phoebe Berg with daughter Sophia, Milton Dick holding William Berg, Kylie and Harvey Cue and Charis Mullen with Theodore Andlemac.
News

Free welcome event for new parents

30th Aug 2018 3:00 PM

DUE to popular demand Greater Springfield will have it's own Welcoming the Babies event next month.

Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick and State Member for Jordan Charis Mullen are proud to be hosting the free event, a first for the region.

All new parents and families with newborns under 18 months old are welcome to take part and other families with young children are also welcome to attend.　

Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick MP said it will be a very special occasion.　

"This will be a fantastic community event that parents and families can really embrace,” Mr Dick said.　

"We're expecting a big turnout from the local community and I'm looking forward to welcoming our newest little arrivals”.　

State Member for Jordan Charis Mullen MP said it was a special way to welcome some of our newest and youngest residents.　

"Welcoming the Babies acknowledges the important job that parents do in our local area” said Mrs Mullen.

The Inaugural Greater Springfield Welcoming the Babies event will be held on Sunday September 16 at Orion Shopping Centre.

At this year's event there will be entertainment for kids and families, a photo booth and information stalls. 　

Registrations will begin from 8:30am with the official event kicking off at 9am, families of newborns will also receive a free bounty bag.　

Residents can register to attend the event online at https://bit.ly/2KMFdLR or by contacting the offices of Milton Dick on 3879 6440 or Charis Mullen on 3447 9300.

