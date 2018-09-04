Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Go card readers were still not working on Tuesday morning.
Go card readers were still not working on Tuesday morning.
News

Free travel as go card fail continues

by Torny Miller
4th Sep 2018 5:48 AM

TRANSLINK'S go card readers are out of action for the second day in the row.

Latest advice from the transport body's customer service line is that "some" readers may be operational on Tuesday morning but they couldn't guarantee any were working.

The best advice was to "trying swiping" to see if it worked. Commuters would not be fined for not swiping and they said travel was effectively free until the problem was fixed.

The system was down from about 4.30am on Monday but it took until Monday evening for Translink to communicate the issue with commuters.

At 5.53pm, Translink wrote on its Facebook page: "Go card device readers on buses and ferries are currently unavailable."

Public transport advocate group Rail Back on Track called the situation a "transport failure on high".

free travel go card public transport rail

Top Stories

    New pub to test Top of Town with 'beer and chicken wings'

    premium_icon New pub to test Top of Town with 'beer and chicken wings'

    Business Charlie's is the latest promising business to arrive in what has been months of turmoil in the bar and club scene.

    700,000 parcels, 500 jobs at centre of new mail facility

    premium_icon 700,000 parcels, 500 jobs at centre of new mail facility

    Business Ipswich has one of highest category growth rates in online shopping

    PHOTOS: Christmas beers, nudie runs on Ipswich bin route

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Christmas beers, nudie runs on Ipswich bin route

    Life Meet Michael. He's an Ipswich City Council garbage truck driver

    • 4th Sep 2018 7:00 AM
    Mouth-to-mouth drug swap foiled

    premium_icon Mouth-to-mouth drug swap foiled

    News Lawyer says three weeks without TV is a punishment

    • 4th Sep 2018 6:15 AM

    Local Partners