Flash flooding is causing road closures across the Lockyer Valley (file image)
FREE TO READ: Road closures in the Lockyer, Somerset

Ali Kuchel
23rd Mar 2021 8:45 AM | Updated: 9:51 AM

The Lockyer and Somerset have been lashed with wet weather conditions overnight, which has resulted in flash flooding across the region.

Below is a list of road closures throughout the Lockyer and Somerset.

This list will be updated throughout the day.

LOCKYER VALLEY - CLOSED

Laidley Creek West: Mulgowie Road

Glen Cairn: Forest Hill-Blenheim Road

Black Duck Creek: Black Duck Creek Road

Lake Clarendon: Lake Clarendon Way

Blenheim: Mount Berryman Road

Laidley South: Mulgowie Road

Thornton: Mulgowie Road

Mulgowie: Mulgowie Road

LOCKYER VALLEY - WITH CAUTION

Blenheim: Moon Road (subject to flash flooding)

Plainland: Landslide on Laidley-Plainland Road

 

SOMERSET REGION - CLOSED

﻿none at present

