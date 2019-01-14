Free support for new and expecting parents

ONE Ipswich mum is helping other new parents - all from the comfort of her own home with bub on her chest and in her pyjamas.

Australian Breastfeeding Association community educator Amy Ryan supports mothers in the community through her involvement in Ipswich ABA Playmeets, breastfeeding education classes for expectant parents, and through helping local families who need to hire a breast pump.

And she's well qualified to as mum to 3-year-old Matthew and 5-month-old Eloise.

Amy said she started volunteering with ABA to be a part of a community, meet some mum friends, and use her knowledge to help and support other women reach their breastfeeding goals.

"My favourite thing is educating soon to be parents about breastfeeding and sharing both my personal experiences and knowledge with them,” she said.

Amy says she finds that volunteering to help mothers in the evenings through the ABA Live Chat service works well for her family.

"My toddler is asleep and my baby is usually asleep on my chest plus I can be in my PJs and it doesn't matter,” she said.

The ABA will this month celebrate the 10th birthday of the 1800 free-call National Breastfeeding Helpline.

At no cost to callers, the service provides unrestricted access for Australian families seeking breastfeeding information and support.

The National Breastfeeding Helpline receives funding from the federal government and is staffed solely by volunteers. In 2017-18 the helpline received more than 77,000 calls and volunteers are crucial in keeping the National Breastfeeding Helpline and the other services provided by the Australian Breastfeeding Association available to support mothers.

ABA Chief Executive Officer Alison Boughey the service's volunteers, like Amy, were "truly incredible - giving up their personal time to ensure other mothers have support”.

"They are on call overnight, on weekends, public holidays - the service never closes,” she said.

"This is a huge commitment and ABA is continuously grateful for their dedication, passion and willingness to help mothers and babies during such an important stage of life.”

The National Breastfeeding Helpline operates 24/7, 365 days a year.

If you or a loved one needs breastfeeding information or support, call 1800 686 268.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer with ABA please call 0424 34 64 07 or email abaipswich@gmail.com to have a chat with local volunteers about what is involved.