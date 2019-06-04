Free street food, beer and music festival coming to Ipswich

DAY OUT: The first Ipswich Street Food, Beer and Music Festival will be held in September.

EXCITMENT is already building for the first Ipswich Street Food, Beer and Music Festival to be held later this year.

The Design Collective Markets and Events, known for their popular events in Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Byron Bay, will bring the free festival to Ipswich in September.

About 5000 people have already registered their interest for the event on Facebook, keen to sample delicacies from the 25 food trucks that will roll into the Ipswich Sports Club in Leichhardt.

Edible nacho bowls, massive doughnuts and cronuts, churros, poffridges and huge loaded burgers and wings are just a few of the delicious offerings that will be available on the day.

Alcohol company Diageo will be selling drinks from a pop-up tent and punters are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets and seating to enjoy the entertainment.

Design Collective event manager Kat Creasey said it would be a great day.

"Since we've advertised the Ipswich event, it's just gone crazy online,” she said.

"It seems everyone is excited about it coming to their area.

"We're going to have a hand selected amount of craft vendors as well. We bring our vintage caravan, which we've turned into a stage. It will be facing back at the club with lots of retro chairs and tables for people to relax on.

"It's very much a picnic style setting, so we encourage people to bring their own picnic blankets and chairs and tables if they wish.”

Ms Creasey said they had been overwhelmed by the way word of the event had spread so quickly as they had yet to start their marketing drive. They expect at least 3000 people to rock up and are aiming for 5000.

If the inaugural festival is a success in Ipswich, there are plans to pair it with the Queensland Retro Cruise Nights and add classic cars to the event.

"We're known for doing the picnic setting so it's always family friendly,” Ms Creasey said.

"There's always stuff for the kids to do as well. It's not a rush-in, rush-out market. We encourage people to come and pick their spot and stay for the duration.

"We're very particular with our food vendors and we get told they're better than anyone else's and they're very loyal to us.”

The festival will be held at the Ipswich Sports Club on Sunday, September 8 from 3-9pm. For more information visit The Design Collective Market Facebook page.