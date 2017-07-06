Free service marks 20 years, 170,000 screenings in Ipswich

COUNTLESS women's lives have been saved by a vital Ipswich service that this year celebrates a major milestone.

During the past 20 years staff at BreastScreen Ipswich have performed more than 170,000 screenings for women in the West Moreton area.

Each year the team of 22 carries out 11,000 screenings. That's compared to the unit's first year when just seven staff provided 5000 breast screens.

It's a vital free service that across the state has detected more than 19,000 breast cancers since its introduction in 1991.

This week staff at the Ipswich BreastScreen celebrated their milestone with a party.

And while the event may have been fun, the message to women to continue using the free service couldn't be more serious.

The number of deaths from breast cancer has declined by 28 per cent and the five-year survival rates have improved from 74% in the late 1980s to almost 90% as a result of earlier detection and more effective treatments.

Dr Lewis said the Ipswich service, started in July 1997, played an important role to help reduce the impact of breast cancer and deaths from breast cancer in women.

"Early detection is so important to our efforts to increase survival rates so I urge women aged 50 to 74 years who are at most risk of developing breast cancer to make regular mammograms a priority,'' Dr Lewis said.

BreastScreen Queensland, Ipswich Service also operates a mobile service at 15 locations. For more information or to book a mammogram phone 13 20 40 or visit breastscreen.qld.gov.au.