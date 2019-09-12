Free sausage sandwiches to boost spirits of less fortunate

HELPING OTHERS: Jordan Strudwick From NGU Ipswich and Berni Palings from Signal Flare. Signal Flare is hosting a free community barbecue at Cameron Park in Booval on Sunday, September 15, and NGU will be donating meat for the day.

IF you are struggling to feed yourself or put clothes on your back, head down to Cameron Park in Booval on Sunday for a free barbecue.

Volunteers from Signal Flare will be cooking up free sausage sandwiches and hamburgers for the homeless and others in need from 10am-1pm.

Struggling families will also be able to pick up free clothes, shoes, toiletries, non-perishable food items, children's toys and more.

In addition, there will also be people who can give free health checks and haircuts, and Orange Sky will be on hand with their shower and laundry facilities.

Signal Flare co-founder Berni Palings said the not-for-profit group have been visiting Ipswich to restore self worth and dignity for people who have hit hard times.

"We do a lot of work in Brisbane, helping the homeless, but we have also been visiting Ipswich and Caboolture to help," she said.

"At first we were only coming to Ipswich once a year, but we saw a need so decided to hold two barbecues a year.

"The first barbecue we had, roughly 120 people were there," she said.

"At our last barbecue in February we had around 200 people. We are pleased we can come out and help so many people, because there is a need."

Signal Flare was founded in 2013 by a gentleman called Grant Richards, who was homeless himself. He was without a home for one-and-a-half years and during that time he introduced the concept of the 'pie and coke', where he would buy food and drink for another homeless person and just sit and chat with them while eating.

NGU Ipswich real estate agent Jordan Strudwik has come one board to help by donating sausages.

"I can remember when I was a kid I would help my dad making sandwiches for the homeless in Roma Street and that's how I got involved with it," he said.

"It's all about people helping people. One thing that has always stuck with me is leave people better than you have found them, and that's something I really try to live by," he said.

The barbecue will be held on Sunday, September 15 from 10am-1pm at Cameron Park, 85A Brisbane Rd, Booval.

