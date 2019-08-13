Free rides, games and prizes at family fun day

Leo Sione, 3, and Lina Siala, 9. Vision Christian Family have an upcoming family fun day.

FEATURING free rides, games, food and showbags, Vision Christian Family's North Booval church is the place to be on August 25.

Every year the church puts on a free family fun day as a way of providing low-cost family entertainment for hundreds of families to enjoy.

Vicki Todd is helping to oversee this year's festivities, and promises there will be something for everyone of all ages to enjoy.

"We will have a jumping castle, a giant slide, rock climbing, a petting zoo, ponies, bowling lanes, golf lanes and much more," she said.

"I won't tell you everything because we want to leave a few surprises for the families who come down on the day, and believe me, we do have some fun surprises.

"We will also be giving away lots of lollies throughout the day and prizes every half hour. The main prize is to win a family pass to The Workshops Rail Museum.

"But there will also be a free sausage sizzle, free ice creams, as well as free tea, coffee, cordial and water.

"The only thing we charge on the day is cans of soft drink. My 87-year-old mother has been doing that since the family fun day first began 17 years ago.

"She absolutely loves doing it and meeting everyone."

The fun day is only made possible by the dedicated church members who volunteer their time and resources.

"We are a very small church, with just over 30 members," Mrs Todd said.

"But the great thing about our church is everyone works together to create something fun, calm, and relaxing for our community to enjoy.

"We are part of the Ipswich community, and this fun day is our way of showing that."

The Vision Christian Family Church is located at 58 Gledson Rd, North Booval.

The festivities will run from 9.30am-midday on Sunday, August 25.