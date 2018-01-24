Free rides earn fair warning for foul-mouthed teen

A FOUL-MOUTHED teenager with a penchant for evading train fares has been ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid community service work.

Kieran Ian Clarkson, 19, pleaded guilty to five offences: obstructing police; two charges of creating a disturbance/public nuisance on public transport; and two charges of fare evasion.

Magistrate Louisa Pink told Clarkson he was "knocking on the door of a prison cell" and also fined him $400 for the public nuisance offences.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell told Ipswich Magistrates Court Clarkson was on a suspended sentence at the time. Clarkson was intercepted for fare evasion on a train at Oxley on October 17 last year and after being issued with a move-on direction made "barking noises" at police.

Sgt Caldwell said Clarkson tried to get past a rail officer without producing a ticket at 11pm on September 26. Clarkson later called a police officer "a f---ing grub" before snatching a move-on notice, saying "thank you dog shit".

On October 17 he was caught at Goodna station travelling with no ticket.

Ms Pink said Clarkson had many examples of evading fares.

"It should be dawning on you Mr Clarkson that as long as you continue offending there will be consequences," she said.

Ms Pink said Clarkson was last year given a suspended sentence for drug and wilful damage offences.

"For a 19-year-old, knocking on the door of a prison cell is not a good thing to be," Ms Pink said.

The magistrate did not activate the suspended sentence but extended its operation by three months.