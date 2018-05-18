Menu
Crime

Free ride costs free-loaders

Ross Irby
by
18th May 2018 12:00 AM
FARE evaders continue to get grabbed as they leave railway stations including recent free-loaders who each went before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Daniel McIlvena Johnson, 19, from Rosewood, pleaded guilty to fare evasion at Ipswich on April 26. When police requested his ticket or GoCard he said he had no money to pay. Instead of the usual $252 ticket, Magistrate Virginia Sturgess gave him "a discount" as he had to come to court. Johnson was fined $100.

Bianca Shay Donaldson, 26, from One Mile, pleaded guilty to evading a train fare at Ipswich on April 19. Donaldson told the officers she was late when she got on at Booval. Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined her $252.

Adam Matthew Emery, 29, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to fare evasion at 2pm on April 19 when intercepted riding the train to Ipswich with no ticket. Emery told magistrate Donna MacCallum he now had a GoCard. She noted he had a history of this offending and fined him $252.

Christian James Robinson, 19, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to evading a train fare on March 15. Robinson was intercepted at 3.52pm and told officers he was travelling to Centrelink and had no money. Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined him $200.

fare evasion ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

