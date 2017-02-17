Free RAAF open day this weekend

THE RAAF Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre will host a free public open day on Sunday.

The focus will be on the Australian Air Force Cadets and aircraft and memorabilia reflecting more than 75 years of aviation at Amberley.

The AAFC teaches young Australians, male and female, valuable life skills and helps develop qualities including leadership, self reliance, confidence, teamwork and communication.

There will also be flying, fieldcraft, adventure training, firearms safety training, drill and ceremonial, service knowledge, aeromodelling, navigation and gliding.

Enjoy a sausage sizzle and coffee.

All visitors over the age of 16 must provide photographic identification. he open day is 9am-3pm.

Admission is free and photography is welcomed.

