Kayt Duncan is running a braile program.
News

Free puppet and magic show on 'twin books'

Helen Spelitis
by
28th Jun 2018 8:00 AM
BOOKS are for everyone, even those who can't see to read.

That's the message from Braille House volunteer Kayt Duncan as she prepares for the first of three school holiday performances aimed at raising awareness about braille.

Braille is a writing system used by people with low or no vision where raised dots are used to represent the letters of the alphabet.

Ms Duncan said that while many people were aware of resources such as guide dogs, braille was not as well known.

The program, presented through a comedy show using magic and a puppet, targets young children.

Ms Duncan will be showcasing a range of books suitable for both people with full vision and those without.

"We want kids to understand, from an early age, that having low vision doesn't mean books are out," Ms Duncan said.

"It's about shared reading. The key thing we want to raise awareness about is twin vision books; a picture book that children with full vision can enjoy that also has braille.

"Sharing a book is important. If you share a book with someone, you share that love of reading. Children can share these twin books."

Braille House is a national organisation based in Ipswich and now has more than 370 picture books in its children's library.

Part of Ms Duncan's mission is to ensure families know these books exist and that they can access them for free.

"One of the benefits of the books is that a low vision or blind parent can still read with a sighted child," Ms Duncan said.

"So it's about closing that gap.

"Our message is that books are for everyone.

"The show is a funny, puppet show that includes magic and its all about why braille would be useful."

Ms Duncan will perform three times during the school holidays with two performances taking place in Ipswich.

The Ipswich Libraries' shows are free events for three to eight-year-olds and their mums, dads and carers.

Read more about braille resources and the performances showcasing 'twin books' at the Braille House Facebook Page or at braillehouse.org.au

See the show

Wednesday, July 4, at Ipswich Central Library at 10am

Friday, July 6, at Orion Springfield Central (outside JB Hi-Fi) at 10am

