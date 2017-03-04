33°
News

Free program helps young drivers gain independence

Anna Hartley
| 4th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
ROAD TO INDEPENDENCE: Angela Watts has helped start Brake the Cycle in Boonah.
ROAD TO INDEPENDENCE: Angela Watts has helped start Brake the Cycle in Boonah. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR young people in the country, having no licence doesn't just mean a lack of road trips to the beach or midnight McDonald's runs.

Without public transport, learner drivers in a town like Boonah can face higher instances of unemployment, social isolation and a lack of independence if, for any reason, they can't get their 100 hours.

Ipswich PCYC has recently struck a deal with Carinity Fassifern Community Centre to deliver the Braking the Cycle program to the youth of the Fassifern area.

The free program, launched last month, uses volunteer mentors and community sponsored vehicles to help disadvantaged young people gain the 100 hours of driving experience required to get their licence.

PCYC Ipswich development officer Angela Watts said the program was vital for the youth of Boonah and surrounds.

"Without transport, employment is impossible," she said.

"Being a rural community, a lack of public transport is a massive issue out here as is vehicle access for young people.

"It's the same in Ipswich. If parents don't have a roadworthy vehicle or they don't want to risk damage to their family's only mode of transport, kids can't get their hours."

Meryl Tress of Carinity Fassifern Community Centre said now they had volunteers and interested youth, they needed local mechanics to step up and help with vehicle maintenance.

"Help with servicing is the biggest thing we'll need and donations to help with fuel costs would be welcome," she said.

"We'd love the whole community to get behind it.

"For a lot of kids a licence seems out of reach, so this will be a real life-changer."

To get involved with the program as a mentor or student phone Carinity Fassifern Community Centre on 5463 2966.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  boonah ipswich pcyc qt country scenic rim leader

How Arnie became mates with Ipswich lad made good

How Arnie became mates with Ipswich lad made good

Former Bundamba High student Glenn Twiddle brings Arnie Down Under

Free program helps young drivers gain independence

ROAD TO INDEPENDENCE: Angela Watts has helped start Brake the Cycle in Boonah.

Without public transport, learner drivers can face unemployment

Five things to do this weekend

ADVENTURE: Get into the fun of augmented reality with Dinosaurs in the Park at Goupong Park in Collingwood Park.

Check out what's on in and around Ipswich

Be prepared to fork out for stone fruit

IN SEASON: Grapes are bringing the best prices while nectarine and peach prices have firmed.

HEAT in the growing regions is showing its effects

Local Partners

VIDEO: Is this Ipswich's worst intersection?

$900k cash splash to help thousands of cars every hour navigate tricky turn

'Fine litterbugs $5000 like Singapore' says Mr Clean

ANGELS OF STREETS: Andy Brodersen (right) and Ron Baginski voluntarily pick up litter in the Collingwood Park area because they love Ipswich.

VIDEO: Rubbish hero says fine them and take photos of them too

Five things to do this weekend

ADVENTURE: Get into the fun of augmented reality with Dinosaurs in the Park at Goupong Park in Collingwood Park.

Check out what's on in and around Ipswich

Shiny new event at Peak Crossing this weekend

ROCK ON: Tess and Colin Preston will host a Show 'n' Shine Family Day at the Peak Pub in Peak Crossing on March 4.

Vintage car and motorbike event to break new ground for community

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Adele's biggest fan smashes song challenge

WHEN Sunshine Coast mother Evonne stands in the crowd at Adele's Sunday show in Brisbane, one song will be more familiar than the rest.

The show set to save the day for one home owner at a time

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia.

Many hands made light work in the return of Selling Houses Australia

How Arnie became mates with Ipswich lad made good

LOUD AND PROUD: Former Ipswich resident Glenn Twiddle with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Naomi Rogers-Twyford at Arnie's home at Santa Monica.

Former Bundamba High student Glenn Twiddle brings Arnie Down Under

Yvonne Sampson joins the big league in new footy channel

Yvonne Sampson in Mackay

"There is nothing like rugby league."

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

How to get to and from Adele’s show at the Gabba in Brisbane

Translink schedules extra services for Adele in Brisbane

Reunion with Meg Ryan? No chance

Singer John Mellencamp, right, and actress Meg Ryan.

No love lost between Meg Ryan and ex John Mellencamp

ZONED FOR MAJOR CENTRES ON 744 SQM

9 South Station Road, Booval 4304

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

EXTRAORDINARY DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL 744SQM BLOCK SECONDARY BOOVAL BUSINESS AREA MULTIPLE RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT OPTIONS BUY AND HOLD FOR GROWTH...

Superb Investment - Buy 1 or 2!

4 & 6 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $280,000 each

Here is a great opportunity to get into investment market as two great investment properties hit the market. It will be your decision, you can buy one or the...

Escape to the Country

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

108 Glorious Acres ....

48 BK Road, Lake Manchester 4306

Rural 0 0 $295,000...

That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. If you love peace and seclusion, then this is a perfect spot to build your dream home. There...

108 Glorious Acres ....

48 BK Road, Lake Manchester 4306

Residential Land That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. ... $295,000...

That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. If you love peace and seclusion, then this is a perfect spot to build your dream home. There...

BE PREPARED TO BE SURPRISED!

12 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 $249,000

Finally, a really good surprise - a low maintenance brick and tile family home that has an in-ground pool for the coming hot summer months, that will rent for $270...

Beautiful Country Setting - Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

99 Australia II Drive, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Perched in an elevated position to catch the breezes and to take advantage of the commanding views over the countryside, you will be able to loose yourself in the...

Stylish Brick with Great Tenants

2 Nathan Close, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Redbank Plains where established properties can be purchased well below what it cost you to build a new property and...

LIVE AND ENTERTAIN IN STYLE AND COMFORT!

27 Hayes Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $299,000

After nearly twenty years of selling great family homes in Ipswich it was a pleasant surprise to be so totally impressed by the sheer size, quality and features of...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $289,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!