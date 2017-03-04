Free program helps young drivers gain independence

ROAD TO INDEPENDENCE: Angela Watts has helped start Brake the Cycle in Boonah.

FOR young people in the country, having no licence doesn't just mean a lack of road trips to the beach or midnight McDonald's runs.

Without public transport, learner drivers in a town like Boonah can face higher instances of unemployment, social isolation and a lack of independence if, for any reason, they can't get their 100 hours.

Ipswich PCYC has recently struck a deal with Carinity Fassifern Community Centre to deliver the Braking the Cycle program to the youth of the Fassifern area.

The free program, launched last month, uses volunteer mentors and community sponsored vehicles to help disadvantaged young people gain the 100 hours of driving experience required to get their licence.

PCYC Ipswich development officer Angela Watts said the program was vital for the youth of Boonah and surrounds.

"Without transport, employment is impossible," she said.

"Being a rural community, a lack of public transport is a massive issue out here as is vehicle access for young people.

"It's the same in Ipswich. If parents don't have a roadworthy vehicle or they don't want to risk damage to their family's only mode of transport, kids can't get their hours."

Meryl Tress of Carinity Fassifern Community Centre said now they had volunteers and interested youth, they needed local mechanics to step up and help with vehicle maintenance.

"Help with servicing is the biggest thing we'll need and donations to help with fuel costs would be welcome," she said.

"We'd love the whole community to get behind it.

"For a lot of kids a licence seems out of reach, so this will be a real life-changer."

To get involved with the program as a mentor or student phone Carinity Fassifern Community Centre on 5463 2966.