Free pre-kindy program on offer at four Ipswich schools

ALWAYS LEARNING: Goodna State School will be one of 40 Queensland schools to trial the KindyLinQ program next year. Anna Hicks will serve as the program's early years support co-ordinator and welcome kids like Georgia Dempsey. Rob Williams

A PILOT program designed to ease three-year-olds and their parents into school life will be launched at four Ipswich schools next year.

Free learning program KindyLinQ will be trialled at Camira, Carole Park, Goodna and Silkstone state schools. It aims to equip children with essential skills and confidence to head into kindy and Prep.

Goodna State School principal Nathan Eiby said the program would provide a "soft entry" to life at school, with parents encouraged to be active participants.

Mr Eiby said the school had already run the Head Start kindy program on site, which has about 40 children enrolled and a waitlist for 2021.

"We're one of the few state schools that do have a C&K approved program," he said.

"(KindyLinQ) is trying to take away all the stigma and all the worry from a child's point of view but also from mum and dad's point of view.

"It's going to be play-based activities; story-telling, singing, dancing and a lot of movement. So really getting kids into that situation where they're chatting and building friendships and building life skills. The program will need to be adaptive. It's about reading what the children need."

The program at Goodna is expected to run three days a week for two hours each day and accommodate between 16-20 children.

Mr Eiby, who arrived at the school this year, said KindyLinQ would also provide a chance for Goodna parents to connect with each other and key figures at the school.

"You want the attitude around school to be positive," he said.

"You want to take away all those worries and all those stigmas and for parents as well. Since I've been here I've been talking about this whole motion of connectedness, about kids and families having that sense of belonging.

"This sits right within that sweet spot.

"As the year progresses we will look to support those families make the transition into other kindy programs.

"That could be ours or it could be other service providers."

KindyLinQ will be trialled at 40 state schools across Queensland.