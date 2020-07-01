Menu
Brisbane Street. Ipswich CBD. Top of Town
Free parking trial aims to boost battling CBD

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
1st Jul 2020 12:16 PM

TWO six-month trials around free parking will begin in October as the council attempts to rejuvenate the CBD and its struggling shops and cafes.

The two trials will run at the same time, one being free parking on Saturdays and the other being a 15-minute free parking “grace” period.

Ipswich City Council voted on the recommendations from the City of Ipswich Parking Pricing strategy at this week’s council meeting.

It passed unanimously.

Councillors discussed bringing the trial start date forward, however it was acknowledged work still had to be done around signage and communication with residents.

“As much as I want to encourage free parking as soon as possible, I do take on board the request form the officers and I want to make sure we have really clear communication as we reactivate the CBD,” Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said.

The potential loss of revenue for the removal of Saturday timed and price parking could be in the vicinity of $750 each Saturday.

Over the course of a six month trial, it could equate to about $19,500.

The council currently generates in the vicinity of $4,900 per day from priced parking.

Council provides more than 3,500 parking spaces in the Ipswich City Centre, which includes both on-street and off-street spaces.

Of these parking spaces, approximately 710 spaces are subject to priced parking while the remaining are either unrestricted or managed using time restrictions.

council ipswich cbd ipswich city council parking
Ipswich Queensland Times

