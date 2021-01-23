FREE: New kid’s health clinic welcomes tiny patients

Patients visit the new drop-in clinic at Springfield Lakes.

A NEW drop-in clinic dedicated to children’s healthcare has opened at Springfield Lakes.

As a bonus to the surrounding community, the clinic will also operate at no charge to patients.

West Moreton Health took to social media this week to announce the opening.

The site will operate at Orion Springfield Central one day per week.

The clinic will cater to infants and children aged between 0 to 12 years old.

“Thanks to Ipswich City Council for this exciting partnership to support local families,” A West Moreton Health spokesperson said.

Some of the clinic’s first visitors included a months-old baby boy and toddler girl.

Specialists will also be on-site to offer support to concerned parents and tiny patients.

“Parents can speak to a child health nurse for support and information about everything from growth and development, sleep and behaviour to feeding and nutrition,” they said.

Appointments are not required to be made in advance.

The spokesperson said afternoon appointments would eventually commence from April 5 between 1-3.30pm.

For more information, click here or phone 1800 607 030.

CLINIC DETAILS:

Where: Springfield Central Library, Orion Springfield Central

When: Every Monday from 9-11.30am.

Appointments: Drop-in only

Cost: Free