FREE: Movie screening to inspire Ipswich women

WOMEN have played a critical role in shaping the modern world and this week Ipswich ladies will be given the chance to see how, for free.

As part of International Women's Day an Ipswich not-for-profit organisation is hosting a free movie morning with Hidden Figures as the feature.

The movie is based on a true story and set during the 'space race' when America and Russia were battling it out to be the first nation to put a man in space.

Among those working on the projects were a group of African-American female mathematicians, identified by NASA as an untapped resource.

The women became the brains behind one of the greatest operations in U.S. history, known as "human computers".

Hidden Figures follows their journey as they rise through the ranks of NASA, challenging both race and gender stereotypes.

Rachel King, from the Ipswich Domestic Violence Action Centre, said while the film was set in the 1960s, it highlights struggles women still face today.

Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae in a scene from the movie Hidden Figures. Supplied by 20th Century Fox. Hopper Stone

She said women were still fighting for equal representation in STEM subjects, both in Australia and across the world.

"It's important that every year on International Women's Day we raise awareness of some of the previous struggles women have gone through, but also what they are still facing today," Ms King said.

"We need to show the public that women and girls are not only capable in these areas of science and technology, but that they excel at them.

"Even though there is a perception women have come a long way and have won equality, the statistics show women are still fighting to study and work in those areas (of science, technology, engineering and mathematics)."

What you need to know

When: Wednesday, March 8 at 10am for morning tea with the movie starting at 10.30am

Where: BCC Cinema, Limestone St, Ipswich

RSVP: Email Rachel on cdworker@dvac.org.au or call 07 3816 3000