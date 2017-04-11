Free movie night for Good Friday event

THE annual Springfield Good Friday combined service will once again be held at the Robelle Domain Parklands.

A combination of several churches from around the Greater Springfield region, this year's event will be centred around a family movie night, combined with a free sausage sizzle and Easter egg scramble.

Springfield Christian Family Pastor, Phil Cutcliffe said there would be plenty of free activities for all of the family to enjoy and he looked forward to celebrating the true meaning behind the Easter spirit.

"Last year we did a mini music festival, so we thought this year we'd do something a little easier and show a movie as there is a great screen down there at the Robelle Domain,” Pastor Cutcliffe said.

"The movie is called the Jesus Movie for Children which is based on the original Jesus Movie which went right around the world and was seen by millions.

"The movie for the children includes snippets from the original movie and involves a drama which shows the children interacting and observing the miracles of Christ and the meaning behind it all.”

Springfield Christian Family will hold its own separate Easter services, with a morning tea service at 9.30-10.30am on Good Friday at its Woodcrest College campus, as well as a service at the same time and place on Easter Sunday.

Pastor Cutcliffe said there would be a special children's program for the Easter Sunday morning service which people could register for online or on the day.

"This is supposed to be a celebration of the true meaning of Easter, so it's good to see people from the community come and engage with each other,” he said.

"It's also good for when other families come together because not everyone has a family and it's nice to be able to offer people to be a part of the social community and god at the same time if that's what they want.”

For anyone seeking assistance with transport to any of the services, call 38182915 or 0411021153 and for more information regarding the Easter Sunday children's program, visit: scfchurch.org.au/funkids.