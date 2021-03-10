FREE: Mobile phones for Ipswich women battling crisis

Jo Westh travels throughout Ipswich helping women in crisis find accommodation and work.

SHE has a van and a plan. Determined to help women find their feet amid crisis, 4 Voices Founder Jo Westh is a frontline witness to Ipswich’s darkest and most tragic stories.

“A lady had just left a domestic violent relationship – she was terrified and had started living in a very unsafe environment in Ipswich,” Jo said.

“She walked past our van and I told her she looked like she needed a cup of tea.

“She looked as though she hadn’t slept.”

The woman accepted the hot beverage and told Jo she had been sleeping rough for two weeks and didn’t know how to access benefits or housing.

“It does my head in. Can you imagine leaving a home that’s safe and secure and prefer to take your chances living on the street rather than stay with an abusive partner,” Jo said.

“I accompanied her into Centrelink and by the end of the day she was safely housed in a nice environment.”

Jo linked the woman to someone who could help her find permanent accommodation and work.

“It feels so good at the end of the day when you can do something like that,” she said.

Jo’s team also helped a mother of three who had just lost her job after migrating from Africa.

“She lost her job at the beginning of the pandemic and didn’t want to rely on welfare so she was struggling,” Jo said.

“We managed to spruce up her resume, got a Seek account for her and helped her submit about 10 job applications.

“A week later she came running back and told us she’d had a job interview and was starting work on Monday.”

Monday – International Women’s Day – marked one year since Jo founded 4 Voices.

“When the pandemic started, it was pretty obvious there were a lot of people doing it tough – Centrelink queues were ridiculously long,” Jo said

“I thought, wouldn’t it be cool to hang out the front of Centrelink and offer people coffee, tea or milo.

“Help them reduce their stress levels while they queue and start to chat to them about what was going on for them.”

Eager to help those who needed it most, Jo researched where to find them.

“Centrelink told us their busiest offices were in Ipswich, Goodna, Browns Plains, Logan and Beenleigh,” she said.

“We also go to women’s refuges, homeless shelters, anywhere we think people are doing it tough.

“We focus on women but we won’t turn men away – we’ve never turned anyone away.”

Every Friday morning, Jo and her iconic purple van can be found outside Ipswich Centrelink.

This Friday, for Queensland Women’s Week, Jo and her team will equip women in need with mobile phones to ensure they can have a fresh start.

“We’re giving phones to people who meet the eligibility – you’re female and you don’t have a mobile phone,” she said.

“(That) digital connection, being able to st up your own identity, being able to contact family and friends without being stalked or tracked, (lets someone build) a new start.”

A $5000 donation will help Jo continue her work in the community, after she was named winner of the Blackmores Mercie Whellan Women and Wellbeing Awards 2021.

To volunteer with 4 Voices, visit the website.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.