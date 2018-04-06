Free lessons to save lives

Hundreds of multi-cultural families have been given swimming lessons thanks to Ipswich City Council.

HUNDREDS of multicultural families can now swim thanks to an Ipswich Council program.

Fernbrooke Community Hub leader Priscilla Deng told Ipswich First swimming was one of the biggest worries for Ipswich's culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) families, with the drowning of a young adult in December 2016 and a close call for a teenager in a pool in December 2017.

"I don't want it to happen again, I don't want to have another December where someone drowns. That gave me the courage to do something,” she said.

Ipswich First reports that it was local mothers who raised the issue and asked for the lessons for adults and children.

Ms Deng said some of the adults taking part in the free lessons used to swim 30 years ago, but lived in dry places where creeks only ran during dangrous floods. Others who were born in camps had never swum.

"These people who stopped swimming and lived in a dry place were able to catch up. After two sessions there were big improvements, by the third session they had their skills and they said they felt young again, just like the age they were when they last did swimming,” she said.

"The adults said when the kids found out about it, they would never let you sit down - 'Can we go! Can we go! It has started now!' - the parents were pressured by the kids.

"It is important for families to understand water is all around us. The moment you give them those skills, they will be okay wherever they are. This is an introduction for children not to be afraid, and also for parents to consider this is something they need to do and give the child lessons.”

They were taught to swim in collaboration with Just Sports N Fitness at the Goodna Aquatic Centre and Community Hubs Ipswich.

Ipswich Arts and Community Development Committee Chairperson Cr Kylie Stoneman said council has always provided various programs and events to address key community needs.

"Many adults and children from a multicultural background have not had the opportunity to learn to swim and had limited water safety awareness,” she said.

"During the months of December and January, Goodna Aquatic Centre taught 1100 swimming lessons to young people and 144 lessons for parents.

"Council funded this program in collaboration with the Community Hubs in Redbank Plains.”

ABS data from the 2016 Census revealed Ipswich's diversity, with residents born in 162 countries and speaking 152 languages other than English.

Ipswich has 3,589 residents who were born in 28 different African countries, with around a quarter of these born in South Africa (967), followed by South Sudan (481), Sudan (368) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (299).

Cr Stoneman said swimming is a critical part of culture and lifestyle in Australia.

"Four public pools across the city are owned by Ipswich City Council, as well as Orion Lagoon at Springfield Central,” she said.

"We value the safety of all members of our community and we're proud to have offered this program to the multicultural community in Redbank Plains.”