Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LEARN: Free computer classes are offered by SeniorNet Ipswich.
LEARN: Free computer classes are offered by SeniorNet Ipswich. KatarzynaBialasiewicz
News

Free lessons to help seniors become more tech savvy

Ashleigh Howarth
by
29th Jan 2019 12:00 AM

SENIORS who want to learn more about the online world are encouraged to sign up for free classes and workshops hosted by SeniorNet in Ipswich.

Unlike the younger generation which has grown up with the internet and the latest devices, SeniorNet provides the opportunity for elderly residents to learn essential computer skills such as word processing, using search engines such as Google, sending emails to their friends and family and even paying their bills online.

SeniorNet has an internet kiosk in the Humanities Building where older members of the community can go and learn under the guidance of dedicated volunteers.

The course consists of four free lessons, each 90 minutes long. The session can have up to two attendees and a tutor to guide you.

SeniorNet offers the classes from Monday to Friday at the Humanities Building, and additional training is provided at USQ two days a week with more specific courses for those who are looking to learn more.

If you are looking to increase your skills on smartphones, or if you would like to learn how to use certain websites on the internet, there are a number of workshops coming up.

Some of the workshops include iPad and iPhone introduction, discovering the keyboard, genealogy: finding family, Android basic: settings and apps as well as a prep class.

SeniorNet training coordinator John McVeigh said, "We try to cater to as many people as possible and their interests".

If you would like to know more about SeniorNet, or book yourself in for one of the many classes or workshops, phone 32818548 or email training@seniornet.com.au

computer ipswich seniors
Ipswich Advertiser

Top Stories

    G.J. Homes in minister's firing line after Ipswich collapse

    premium_icon G.J. Homes in minister's firing line after Ipswich collapse

    Politics It is estimated more than $750,000 is owed to sub-contractors for work completed across the region.

    Worrying trend revealed in Ipswich child protection figures

    premium_icon Worrying trend revealed in Ipswich child protection figures

    Crime A new report has revealed the stress of the child safety system

    Horror zombie game a big hit

    premium_icon Horror zombie game a big hit

    News Relive a classic 1998 PlayStation 2 game.

    Foodie opens third restaurant at bustling shopping centre

    premium_icon Foodie opens third restaurant at bustling shopping centre

    News More than 60 authentic dishes feature on their menu