Free legal help on offer for Ipswich court

A FREE family law legal advice service is available for people who are scheduled to appear at the visiting Federal Circuit Court in Ipswich on May 10, 2019.

Run by Legal Aid Queensland, the Family Law Duty Lawyer Service will be available from 9am at the Ipswich courthouse on 43 Ellenborough St, Ipswich.

Legal Aid Queensland CEO Anthony Reilly said the duty lawyer service provided a legal lifeline to people representing themselves in family law matters.

"This service aims to help people who have never received any information or advice from a lawyer before,” Mr Reilly said.

"Our duty lawyers try to help people get through their day in court by providing legal information and some preliminary advice.

"The service is not means tested and is available to people even if they have been refused legal aid about the matter previously.

"Our duty lawyers cannot take on case work or represent people in family law trials, but they can talk to people about eligibility for ongoing support from Legal Aid.”

Financially disadvantaged Queenslanders can receive free legal information and advice from Legal Aid Queensland by calling 1300651188 (local call cost if you are calling from a landline) from anywhere in the state.