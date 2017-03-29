Free legal advice has $4.7 million boost

CLOSE to $5 million has been injected into community legal centres across the region, including Ipswich.

Community Legal Centres in Ipswich, Toowoomba, Roma and Goondiwindi are the target of the state and Commonwealth government's $51.3 million in funding which covers up to 60% of the cost of providing the service.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said the cash splash was divided amongst 36 legal centres over the next three years.

"In the Darling Downs and South West a total of $4.7 million will be shared amongst two organisations to provide vital community legal services which help vulnerable people in the region access legal assistance," Mrs D'Ath said.

That included $4.3 million for TASC National Ltd, which assisted people in Toowoomba, Roma and Ipswich, and almost $400,000 for Care Goondiwindi Association Inc.

Mrs D'Ath said the state government's portion of the allocated funding to Community Legal Centres would increase every year over the next three years.

The State Government had worked in partnership with the sector's peak body, Community Legal Centres Queensland, to develop an evidence-based approach to funding allocations.