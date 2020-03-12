Free Jets day: Say thanks to brave helpers

OVER the summer more than 20% of Australia’s landscape burnt, 18 million hectares of land ravaged by fire.

Nearly 6000 buildings were lost, 2800 homes were gone and 25 people died.

The impact both physically and emotionally for so many Australians was massive. At the coal face of the issue was the country’s first responders. Fire fighters, ambulance, police and SES brave men and women who put others first every day.

The Ipswich Jets have announced that the first round of the Intrust Super Cup this year will be First Responders Appreciation Day - a round to say thanks and to honour their sacrifice for our communities.

First Responders will be able to gain entry free on Saturday to watch the Jets v Blackhawks.

Broncos NRLW dual premiership winner and Queensland State of Origin and Jillaroos star Meg Ward divides her time between football and fighting fires. Ward was touched that the Jets would make this a special round.

“It’s so special to see the Jets nominating round one as a round to thank and appreciate all those emergency services that have worked so tirelessly not only the past few months when they were needed most but every day when we need them,’’ she said.