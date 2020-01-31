Free ice cream for breakfast?

Fancy ice cream for breakfast for free and without the guilt? Here's your chance.

FANCY having a free ice cream to celebrate National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day?

Yes, it is a real thing, and while most nutritionists probably wouldn't recommend it, there is one day of the year you can eat ice cream for breakfast, and its February 1st.

To celebrate, Ipswich's own Ungermann Brothers are giving every customer on the day a free scoop of ice cream between 10 and 11am.

"I'd recommend our salted caramel, bacon and pecan ice-cream," said owner Danny Ungermann. "It's got everything you want in a breakfast, as it has bacon and eggs in the recipe.

"It's gonna kick start your day having this for breakfast, all the great feelings you get when you eat ice cream for dessert can be had in the morning for one day of the year!

"Our new finger lime flavour also have plenty of fruit in it, so that's another good brekky option."

Since opening more than two years ago, Danny and his brother Ben, the runner up on MasterChef in 2017 have gone from strength to strength.

They recently opened a store on the Gold Coast, and sell their product wholesale to venues across the south east of the state.

Incredibly, it's the one ice cream that everyone is curious about that they make the most of.

"The one we make the most is the roasted garlic flavour, simply because everyone wants to either taste it," Danny said. "But overall the best-selling flavour in Ipswich is our Lavender and Honeycomb.

The brothers who are born and bred Ipswich, have big plans for the business over the coming year, so expect to hear more about Ungermann's in your QT. Currently they employ 20 staff across the two sites.

To get your free scoop, visit Ungermann Brothers on Saturday from 10am to 11am. One free scoop per person.