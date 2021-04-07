How Ipswich locals can upgrade life-saving skills

A free program will give Ipswich residents the chance to develop practical and potentially life-saving skills.

A FREE program will give Ipswich residents the chance to develop practical and potentially life-saving skills.

CPR awareness sessions will be held throughout Redbank Plains and Riverview from late April.

The program is designed to raise awareness around performing CPR, a procedure that can help save a life in an emergency such as drowning or cardiac arrest.

Students will learn in 90-minute sessions how to perform CPR in a practical setting, in adults, children and infants.

Information on how to gain a full qualification will be provided.

The sessions will run through Ipswich City Council's Residential Swimming Pool Safety Education and Awareness Program.

ICC Mayor Teresa Harding said she would encourage Ipswich residents to participate.

"You'll never regret having CPR skills, especially if you have children or find yourself in an emergency situation," Mayor Harding said.

"Knowing what to do in an emergency could save a life."

Sessions will be held across the Redbank Plains Community Centre and the Riverview Community Centre.

At Redbank Plains, a session will be held at 2pm on April 21 and sessions will take place in Riverview on April 20 (4pm), April 27 (10am), and May 4 (10am).

To enrol in the program, visit here for Redbank Plains and here for Riverview.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.