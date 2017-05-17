Free hearing checks at pop-up shop

Head along to an Australian Hearing pop up kiosk for a free test.

AUSTRALIAN Hearing is providing another way for the community to access hearing services, when its pop-up kiosk opens in Bunnings Oxley offering free hearing checks.

For a limited time, the pop-up kiosk will be raising hearing health awareness and providing free, on-the-spot hearing checks to the local community.

As well as having a hearing check, visitors to the kiosk can find out about the latest hearing technology and test out a range of devices designed to make everyday hearing easier.

Angelica Vo Manager at Australian Hearing Sherwood said hearing loss was a prevalent issue in the community, with about 60% of Australians over 60 suffering from some form of hearing loss.

"A hearing check is a quick and easy way to make sure you are in good hearing health,” Angelica Vo said.

"Our team will also be on hand to guide you through what next steps you may have to take in regards to your hearing. Not everyone who is experiencing problems hearing needs a hearing aid.”

No appointment is necessary. Australian Hearing will provide hearing checks to any interested adults who visit the kiosk from Monday May 22 to Wednesday May 24 - 32 Blunder Rd, Oxley.

Australian Hearing provides subsidised hearing care for eligible people, including pensioners and most veterans. For more information call 131 797 or visit www.hearing.com.au

Hearing loss facts:

- One in six Australians has a hearing loss

- By 2050, this number is expected to jump to one in four

- Hearing loss affects more males than females and around 37% of all hearing loss cases are due to exposure to excessive noise, making it the most significant cause of hearing loss in Australia.