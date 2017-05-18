23°
News

Free health seminar open to public

18th May 2017 12:15 PM
Professor Stuart Biddle (middle) says walking meetings are a healthy option for workplaces. He is pictured with Dr Jason Bennie and George Thomas.
Professor Stuart Biddle (middle) says walking meetings are a healthy option for workplaces. He is pictured with Dr Jason Bennie and George Thomas. USQ Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IMAGINE a school classroom where a teacher tells its students to stand at their desks. Or a company CEO who calls a 'walking meeting' with its staff.

These are just some of the changes in behaviours that USQ Research Program Director in Physical Activity and Health, Professor Stuart Biddle will discuss at a free public seminar at USQ Springfield on May 31.

"We all need to be mindful of the risks associated with high levels of sedentary behaviour and the changes we can make to reduce sitting time not just at home, but wherever we go,” Professor Biddle said.

"Physical activity is vital to positive health outcomes, especially for children who have an unhealthy lifestyle because they are more likely to develop a pattern of sedentary behaviour when they get older.

"Standing desks and workstations are one of the best options to combat sedentary behaviour because it not only benefits physical health, but also concentration and productivity.”

Professor Biddle is an expert in active living and public health from the perspective of behaviour change and has been highly active in the production of national guidelines for physical activity and sedentary behaviour.

He said the key message of his presentation would be that little changes in life can make a big difference.

"Moving more is good for our bodies so something as simple as using stairs instead of the lift can be most beneficial,” he said.

"Some companies are also encouraging their employees to have standing meetings rather than conventional sit-down meetings, or whenever possible take walking meetings.

"They are simple things to do and those health benefits really add up.”

Professor Biddle's presentation, which is titled Too Much Sitting and Too Little Movement: Take a Stand, is part of USQ's Community Research Evening: Physical and Mental Health and Wellbeing.

The presentation is one of two events to be held on the night with Terence Tracey, an award-winning professor in counselling and psychology from the Arizona State University, also presenting.

Professor Tracey's two-hour seminar will be on the major factors in determining career choices in the sciences and how it is influenced by abilities, interests and self-efficacy.

Both events are free and open to the public.

For more information or to register for either event on May 31, visit www.usq.edu.au/research/events.

Topics:  eye on education health professor stuart biddle usq wellbeing

Video shop's huge fire sale: 20,000 DVDs must go!

Video shop's huge fire sale: 20,000 DVDs must go!

Booval store bowing out of industry with sale

The cost of a licence too high? Readers have their say

Hard times for those trying for their provisional driver's licence.

Here's what you said on Facebook...

LAST RESORT: Truckie hits the streets in search of work

Job-seeker John Cramp hit the streets with a sign asking for a job.

Hard worker's job hunt turns heads

How this nurse got her masters with no phone or internet

Kim Henschke graduated from USQ with a Master of Science (Research). She is pictured with her husband Rob, her children Callan, Shaun and Nicole, and grandchildren Tyson, Kirralee, Jackson and Seanna.

Health worker continues to improve outcomes for Indigenous people

Local Partners

Ipswich Show will go on rain, hail or shine

Show Society vice-president says it's 'all systems go' for 2017 show

Jilted lover begs forgiveness in front of 100,000 drivers

GIVE G A CHANCE: This is one of several signs in Ipswich and Brisbane's west from G to C, asking for forgiveness from their other half.

Love affair public on roadside signs, councillor offers mediation

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

LIVE MUSIC: Choose a live band to see this weekend from the Gig Guide

The latest from the city's music scene

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Everything you need to know about the 2017 Ipswich Show

Scruffy the Monster Truck will be back at the Ipswich Show.

Your complete guide to the biggest event in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

The latest from the city's music scene

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Warne's portrait at Lord's. Source: News Corp

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Star's emotional side

STAR: Graham Moes talks about his inspiration.

Musician Graham Moes talks about his influences, aspirations

Big Little Lies star now Young Sheldon

Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage stars as Young Sheldon.

HE STOLE our hearts in Big Little Lies, now he's set to do it again.

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Geoffrey Rush stars as Albert Einstein in the TV series Genius.

Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

Tough as nails: Prison Break star's close call

Dominic Purcell stars in the return of the TV series Prison Break.

An on-set stunt goes horribly wrong for Dominic Purcell.

1100m2 Warehouse In Ideal Location

2-6 Monigold Place, Dinmore 4303

Commercial Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto ... 1,150,000

Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto the Ipswich Motorway, Warrego Highway or Cunningham Highway. andbull; 1100 m2 warehouse...

Neat, Sweet, Complete &amp; it&#39;s got a shed

31 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 3 $319,000

Neat, Sweet and Complete - This home has it all - just perfect for the First Home Buyer or for the astute investor. From the landscaped gardens to the grassed...

ROAD TO RICHES

81 Brisbane Road, Newtown 4305

House 3 1 4 279,000

Don't miss this opportunity to purchase this property on a prominent road in Newtown...Could this be your road to riches? - “Character Mixed Use” zoning, possible...

GREAT VALUE FOR MONEY - OWNERS MOVING SO WE&#39;RE DEFINITELY SELLING!!

65 Cemetery Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 4 $379,000

This property is awesome value for your hard earned dollar - with sheds, inground pool and two levels of living spread over a large 1012m2 block. - Yes we've got...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

Fully Renovated + Big Block + Side Access

14 Gleeson Crescent, Harlaxton 4350

House 3 1 Offers Over...

This beautiful home set in a quite street with elegant features will not disappoint, tastefully renovated to a very high standard this property will be sure to...

OWNERS ARE RELOCATING AND NEED IT SOLD!

196 Eder Brothers Road, Mount Walker 4340

House 4 2 6 AUCTION

DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE! This gorgeous lifestyle property is going under the hammer and must be sold but the owners will consider reasonable offers...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR WE ARE SELLING!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

Rare Opportunity - 1.19ha* Industry Site

4 Saunders Street, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; ... Expression Of...

andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; Flood free block - 400m2* shed with 3 phase power andbull; Substantial hard...

BE IMPRESSED - MUST INSPECT !

9/13 John Staines Crescent, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 OFFERS FROM...

I am proud to present this delightful property to the market. Make time to inspect and I guarantee you will not be disappointed. This property would suit owner...

Skip the small luxuries for a home

"A penny saved is a penny earned!"

Ipswich apprentices' renovation mission starts to take shape

Callum Mahoney gets to work on the 'Building Futures Program' house at North Ipswich.

North Ipswich project reaches halfway mark

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!