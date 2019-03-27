Menu
PLAY TIME: Juma Nunda, 6 months, under the watchful eye of Save the Children senior early childhood educator Kelly Blake at Redbank Plaza.
Free fun for little ones at new playgroup

Ashleigh Howarth
27th Mar 2019 8:53 AM
TOYS, building blocks, books and colouring-in stencils are just a few items children can play with at Redbank Plaza's new weekly playgroup activity.

Save the Children charity members run the free playgroup held every Friday afternoon at the front of Aldi from 12.15-2.15pm.

Save the Children also helps young mums with another playgroup at Ipswich State High School.

Senior early childhood educator Kelly Blake said the Play2Learn program was aimed at improving early childhood development, parenting skills and connecting with the local community.

"This is a play-based program," she said.

"For the first hour, the children play and do activities.

"Then we have a free afternoon tea, which is a fruit platter supplied by Coles.

"Then we do books and music activities.

"We try to do all different areas for a child's development."

The Play2Learn program has more than 200 playgroups nationwide.

Save the Children also offers support to parents keen to understand how to access services.

All families with children aged up to five are welcome to attend.

For more information about Save the Children and its playgroup, visit www.savethechildren.org.au.

