Free fun at Ripley's Heart and Soul Festival

Luke and Cody, from House Rules will be appearing at the Heart and Soul Festival at South Ripley on November 24. Contributed

FANS of the reality television show House Rules will have the opportunity to meet winners Luke and Cody at the upcoming Heart and Soul Festival at Providence South Ripley on Saturday, November 24.

Free and family friendly, the event will once again include a range of entertainment and workshops for those of all ages, including a home design workshop hosted by the guests of honour.

Showcasing more than 70 stallholders and a large range of diverse food trucks, alongside live performances from local band the Huntsman, residents are in for a day packed with fun and excitement.

Adults and children alike will be surrounded by roving entertainment and free children's rides. Parents will also get the opportunity to embarrass their children at a family dance party from 7-8pm.

Then, to close the event with a bang, a spectacular display of fireworks at

8pm.

Three crocheted blankets will also be raffled off on the day, with proceeds going to drought relief.