Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Luke and Cody, from House Rules will be appearing at the Heart and Soul Festival at South Ripley on November 24.
Luke and Cody, from House Rules will be appearing at the Heart and Soul Festival at South Ripley on November 24. Contributed
News

Free fun at Ripley's Heart and Soul Festival

by Denesh Adolphus
22nd Nov 2018 12:00 AM

FANS of the reality television show House Rules will have the opportunity to meet winners Luke and Cody at the upcoming Heart and Soul Festival at Providence South Ripley on Saturday, November 24.

Free and family friendly, the event will once again include a range of entertainment and workshops for those of all ages, including a home design workshop hosted by the guests of honour.

 

Showcasing more than 70 stallholders and a large range of diverse food trucks, alongside live performances from local band the Huntsman, residents are in for a day packed with fun and excitement.

Adults and children alike will be surrounded by roving entertainment and free children's rides. Parents will also get the opportunity to embarrass their children at a family dance party from 7-8pm.

Then, to close the event with a bang, a spectacular display of fireworks at

8pm.

Three crocheted blankets will also be raffled off on the day, with proceeds going to drought relief.

ipswich ripley whatson
Ipswich Advertiser

Top Stories

    Value of council's 'junket' CBD company to be revealed

    premium_icon Value of council's 'junket' CBD company to be revealed

    Council News Ipswich City Properties, the council-owned company responsible for managing leases and progressing the redevelopment of the CBD, will be wound up.

    • 22nd Nov 2018 1:54 AM
    Stink squad's staggering number of sewage smell complaints

    premium_icon Stink squad's staggering number of sewage smell complaints

    Environment The Odour Abatement Taskforce has been responding issues since July

    • 22nd Nov 2018 12:50 AM
    'Broken-record resident' tired of making dust complaints

    premium_icon 'Broken-record resident' tired of making dust complaints

    Environment Dust is choking suburbs as dump companies fail to follow regulations

    • 22nd Nov 2018 12:38 AM
    Miller: Treat 'shocking' dumps as a public health risk

    premium_icon Miller: Treat 'shocking' dumps as a public health risk

    Environment The MP has repeated her call for action on the poor air quality

    • 22nd Nov 2018 12:36 AM

    Local Partners