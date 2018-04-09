Free food to feed the hungry

Volunteer Foodbank driver Selina Waldorff-Freigberg with Pastor Phil Cutcliffe with some of the food they provide to the community.

Volunteer Foodbank driver Selina Waldorff-Freigberg with Pastor Phil Cutcliffe with some of the food they provide to the community. Carly Morrissey

A FOODBANK drive at Orion Springfield Central will help distribute food to hungry people in the Greater Springfield area every day.

Westside Community Care Pastor Phil Cutcliffe said he had been distributing food in the area for more than 20 years.

"When I first moved here I noticed some were struggling in the area,” he said.

"I started picking up food from the local bakery on Saturdays and it's grown from there.”

He said the food ministry now helps about 500 families a week.

"There's a big need in the community. Every second house in my street has broken up for financial, alcohol or drug reasons.”

WCC get food to the community by offering bread and vegetables from local bakeries and grocery stores for families to pick up four days a week as well as around 65 food parcels from Foodbank a week and 400 grocery vouchers a year.

For $20 needy families can receive a food hamper full of about $80 worth of groceries from Foodbank.

WCC sponsor some families and are able to use surplus Foodbank groceries to make emergency food packs for those in need.

Food is also distributed to churches around the Greater Springfield area on Sundays and on Saturdays volunteers deliver food to residents.

Foodbank CEO Michael Rose said food drives like the one Orion has started are important for people to learn how common hunger is in the community.

"It effects up to 15% of the population, which is huge,” he said.

"We can accept anything edible and safe for human consumption,” he said.

All the food is then stored at the warehouse in Morningside and collected by charities who distribute the food in their local areas.

More than 150,000 people are helped a month thanks to the national charity and what they hear is there still isn't enough to go around with around 4000 people turned away each month.

Mr Rose said the data showed that 48 percent of people accepting food from Foodbank were employed but just couldn't make the budget stretch far enough.

Until April 20 you can find a food collection box at Orion Springfield Central to help raise awareness and collect non-perishable grocery items for Foodbank.

To help the public find out more, there is an in-centre exhibition of six personal portraits displayed in centre, showcasing the compelling stories of Australians who are currently facing food insecurity.

Instagram uploads of meals purchased in-centre with the hashtag #tasteofgiving, will also see Orion Springfield Central donate one meal to Foodbank and assist in feeding some of the 3.6 million Australians experiencing food insecurity each year.

You can pick up bread from 9am Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays at the Camira Springfield Community Centre.