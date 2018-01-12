How to win a year's supply of free Carl's Jr burgers

IN LESS than a week, Queensland's first freestanding Carl's Jr Burger drive-through restaurant will open in Ipswich - and free food is on the menu.

The restaurant is one of the chains within the new $20 million food precinct at Redbank Plains, alongside the Krispy Kreme which opened in December.

On January 18, Carl's Jr Burger will host its grand opening which comes with an attractive offer for burger lovers.

The first 50 people through the door on the day will not only be given their meal for free, but will win free food for a year.

It's a tasty offer that signals the start of the US Burger giant's expansion into Queensland.

Ipswich business owners, The Bansal Group, will spearhead that expansion with 19 more restaurants earmarked for the Sunshine State.

One of those sites is already under construction at West Ipswich with the restaurant tipped to open later this year.

The Bansal Brothers, Vishal and Gaurav, are a home-grown business success story which starts in supermarkets.

Where: 588 Redbank Plains Road, Redbank Plains, QLD

Operating Hours: 6.00am to Midnight; Breakfast served daily 6:00am - 10:00am

Features: Free Wifi, Indoor and Outdoor seating, Kids Menu

Grand Opening: January 18 from 8.30am

In 2009 the brothers took on their first retail business at IGA West Ipswich.

Today, the Bansal Group operates more than 30 IGAs across Queensland, New South Wales and Western Australia.

With their focus now on burgers, by 2020 the brothers will also be operating 20 Carl's Jr Burger restaurants across Queensland.

Vishal Bansal, said the group was honoured to work with Carl's Jr., known for "pushing the envelope" when it comes to innovative foods.

"… like us, they are also extremely dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and delivering fresh, high-quality food," Mr Bansal said.

"The brand clearly fills a gap in the market for a premium quality burger experience at the price and convenience of fast food."

The restaurant at Redbank Plains will showcase the new interior design elements to follow in later Carl's Jr Burger Queensland stores.

Carl's Jr Burger has been a success in the US and in Australia.

The menu selection focuses on affordable, handmade items including its trademark Hand-Scooped Ice Cream Shakes, Angus Beef Thickburgers, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders and a range of calorie friendly options.

Ned Lyerly, President of the CKE Restaurants - the parent company of Carl's Jr. Burger - said Australia was a priority market for the brand and the Bansal brothers were a welcome addition to the team.

"Their entrepreneurial spirit and passion for our brand will greatly contribute to our success as they develop restaurants throughout Queensland and partner with our existing franchise community to satisfy Australian consumers' demand for a superior burger experience," Mr Lyerly said.

