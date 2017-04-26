Free family fun day for all

SPRINGFIELD Christian Family will hold its annual Family Funday free event on May 6 at Robelle Domain Parklands.

The hugely popular event will feature a range of different activities, including the the annual Dance Up talent quest, fireworks and kids rides.

Springfield Christian Family Pastor, Phil Cutcliffe said the day was all about connecting the community and an opportunity for young people to use their gifts to bless others.

"We'll have over 20 dance groups performing in the Dance Up talent quest which includes dancers from local schools as well as local dance schools," Ps Cutcliffe said.

"The whole theme of the day is for people to use their gift to bless others and there is a really good verse from the Bible that says: 'Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God's grace in its various forms' (1 Peter 4:10')."

Dancers at the 2015 Dance Up talent quest as part of the Springfield Christian Family's annual Family Funday.

Another special feature of the day will be a performance from the Watoto Children's Choir as part of their larger tour of the Australian east coast.

All children in the choir are Ugandan orphans and Pastor Cutcliffe said the tour was not only a way of raising funds for the orphanage, but more importantly about spreading their love and joy of singing with the world.

"The Watoto Choir will have merchandise and buckets going around during the performance, so people can donate to the charity that way," Ps Cutcliffe said.

"They have just made a CD, Signs and Wonders- The Sound of a Transformed Generation by a Family of Orphans from Uganda which has been very popular.

"Each tour brings out a new group of kids and is like a type of professional development for the kids to see the world and to train them to sing together.

"They want to share the love they have received and want to bless whoever wants to listen to them."

The Springfield Markets will run a few stalls on the day and Westside Community Care donation boxes will also be available with proceeds to help raise funds for their emergency food relief program.

The Springfield Christian Family Family Funday event is on Saturday May 6 from 3pm-7pm at Robelle Domain Parklands.

For more information visit the Springfield Family Christian Facebook Page