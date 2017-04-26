25°
News

Free family fun day for all

Myjanne Jensen
| 26th Apr 2017 10:19 AM
Watoto Children's Choir to perform at this year's Springfield Christian Family annual Family Funday event.
Watoto Children's Choir to perform at this year's Springfield Christian Family annual Family Funday event. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SPRINGFIELD Christian Family will hold its annual Family Funday free event on May 6 at Robelle Domain Parklands.

The hugely popular event will feature a range of different activities, including the the annual Dance Up talent quest, fireworks and kids rides.

Springfield Christian Family Pastor, Phil Cutcliffe said the day was all about connecting the community and an opportunity for young people to use their gifts to bless others.

"We'll have over 20 dance groups performing in the Dance Up talent quest which includes dancers from local schools as well as local dance schools," Ps Cutcliffe said.

"The whole theme of the day is for people to use their gift to bless others and there is a really good verse from the Bible that says: 'Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God's grace in its various forms' (1 Peter 4:10')."

 

Dancers at the 2015 Dance Up talent quest as part of the Springfield Christian Family&#39;s annual Family Funday.
Dancers at the 2015 Dance Up talent quest as part of the Springfield Christian Family's annual Family Funday.

Another special feature of the day will be a performance from the Watoto Children's Choir as part of their larger tour of the Australian east coast.

All children in the choir are Ugandan orphans and Pastor Cutcliffe said the tour was not only a way of raising funds for the orphanage, but more importantly about spreading their love and joy of singing with the world.

"The Watoto Choir will have merchandise and buckets going around during the performance, so people can donate to the charity that way," Ps Cutcliffe said.

"They have just made a CD, Signs and Wonders- The Sound of a Transformed Generation by a Family of Orphans from Uganda which has been very popular.

"Each tour brings out a new group of kids and is like a type of professional development for the kids to see the world and to train them to sing together.

"They want to share the love they have received and want to bless whoever wants to listen to them."

The Springfield Markets will run a few stalls on the day and Westside Community Care donation boxes will also be available with proceeds to help raise funds for their emergency food relief program.

The Springfield Christian Family Family Funday event is on Saturday May 6 from 3pm-7pm at Robelle Domain Parklands.

For more information visit the Springfield Family Christian Facebook Page

Topics:  robelle domain parklands springfield christian family watoto children's choir whatson

RAAF base has long service history

RAAF base has long service history

As Ipswich stopped to remember Anzac Day, it is timely to look back at the role Amberley has played in Australia's military history.

500,000 Australians lose internet as NBN cuts them off

NBN connection details for homes and businesses are now available from the NBN website.

“I think people tune a lot of it out."

Simon on life after Married At First Sight

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

SIMON opens up on life after the cameras stop rolling

VIDEO: Footage shows shocking moment tree falls on car

Dash cam footage shows a tree falling onto a car at Mount Crosby

The man yells in shock before a woman says “it broke our window!”

Local Partners

INFERNO: Dalby school shut as investigations continue

UPDATE 3.30PM: Dalby State School will remain closed to all students tomorrow after a fire destroyed a number of buildings early this morning.

THEN AND NOW: Anzac Day in Goodna 65 years apart

HISTORIC: Anzac Day service in Queen St, Goodna in 1952.

Goodna turns out on force, as it did way back in 1952

Free family fun day for all

Watoto Children's Choir to perform at this year's Springfield Christian Family annual Family Funday event.

Springfield Christian Family's free Family Funday

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Watch Toowoomba thrill on The Voice tonight

TOOWOOMBA musician Brittania Clifford-Pugh will have residents on the edge on their seats tonight in her national television debut on The Voice.

Simon on life after Married At First Sight

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

SIMON opens up on life after the cameras stop rolling

Netflix defends 13 Reasons Why

The Netflix series was based on a popular novel written by Jay Asher.

THE disturbing Netflix series has been dogged by controversy.

THE VOICE: Meet the Ipswich singers ready to face judges

Judah Kelly will audition on The Voice later this week.

ARTHUR Bristowe and Judah Kelly are hoping they've got what it takes

Fiance’s rage: ‘It’s disgusting behaviour’

Felicity breaks down on Seven year Switch.

Man’s “disgusting behaviour” on Seven Year Switch shocked viewers.

This MKR judge’s face says it all

Although maybe she accidentally sat on a pine cone.

MKR semi-final recap: Squab heads and bad desserts.

Carrie Bickmore caught out before the cameras rolled

The bubbly host looked like her usual... but

SECLUDED ENTERTAINER ON 859M2 BLOCK

12 Tina Close, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000

What a fantastic outdoor and entertainment area, if Sunday BBQ's and relaxing around the pool are your thing than this family home will suit you and your leisure...

ROOM FOR CARAVAN ON 805M2 BLOCK

23 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $429,500

This stylish 4 year old hallmark home sits on a good size 805m2 block offering rear yard access through double side gates to a 8mt x 2.6mt x 3.5mt high carport...

Immaculate &amp; Affordable

2 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 2 $345,000

This immaculate low set brick home just screams value for money and is situated on a corner block in the heart of Yamanto. This beautiful home consists of three...

Charming Colonial

182 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $269,000

With the market moving and homes are selling quickly this charming colonial home is ready for a renovation whether it be now or down the track. Live in the...

Luxury Living in a Superior Location.

565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Priced From...

Upon entering these executive units, you will immediately notice that no expense has been spared. With high ceilings, modern finishes and unique design elements...

MOVE IN NOW OR INVEST FOR THE FUTURE

76 Fairneyview-Fernvale Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $319,000 neg

TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS with EXTRA HIGH CEILINGS & A/C COMFORT FENCED & GATED IN ELEVATED BREEZY LOCATION OF POPULAR ESTATE CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTRE...

SOPHISTICATION ON A BUDGET

28 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $429,000

Style and sophistication doesn't always have to cost more. If you are tired of looking at poorly presented and overpriced properties you must inspect this...

Lifestyle Change with &amp; Room for a Horse

7 Craswell Court, Chuwar 4306

House 3 2 2 $549,000

Have you been dreaming of a lifestyle change, sick and tired of living on top of your neighbours and the constant noise? You're over trying to drive down the...

Four Bedrooms For The Price Of Three!

16 Blanck Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 3 $289,000

Situated on a 731m2 block on a quiet Street that ends in a cul-de-sac connected to the Bethany Private Primary School, this genuinely rare 4-bedroom home is ready...

Secluded but Not Isolated

16 Ruby Crescent, Willowbank 4306

House 4 1 6 $490,000...

With a short commute to Amberley Air Base and Ipswich, Willowbank is positioned in a prime location to live on acreage but be close to the city with all the...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!