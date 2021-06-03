Free family day at track keeps Ipswich racing ahead

Kids will have free activities to enjoy at the Ipswich Turf Club family fun day.

AS an avid racegoer who sees what her sport offers, Claire Power knows the value of Sunday’s free family day at Bundamba.

The Ipswich Turf Club marketing, sales and communications manager is eager to see families given an opportunity to enjoy the impressive new facilities at the Ipswich venue.

Having a nine-race program and host of activities during the day, the meeting is being staged to officially launch the Ipswich Winter Racing Carnival.

Just as importantly, it’s a community day.

With the tradition-rich Ipswich Cup on June 19 being an over-18 event, Power said it was important to host a day for families and in particular young people.

“Racing has been one of those sports that has always been a family outing,’’ she said.

Sunday’s race day combines traditional racing with other attractions.

“There’s lot of activities for the kids plus the horses races,’’ she said.

“It’s certainly family friendly.’’



One of the free activities is Racing Queensland’s mechanical horse, which might provide an opportunity to discover a new jockey.

There’s also Fashions on the Field for kids. The three categories offered are Tiny Tots under 5, 5-12 years and 13 years and older.

Prizes will be awarded on the day when entrants can register.

There’s also an animal farm, reptile display and loads of giveaways thanks to River 949.

While the kids are having fun, parents can enjoy a flutter on the horses.

The first race starts at 11.20am.

Gates open at 10am.

Meanwhile, adults planning to attend the general admission areas on Ipswich Cup Day need to pre-purchase tickets at: ipswichturfclub.com.au

There will be no ticket cash sales at the gate for the Saturday meeting.

General admission tickets cost $20.