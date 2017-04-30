26°
Free digital workshop to boost Ipswich business

30th Apr 2017 9:26 AM
Mentors will be on hand after the session finishes for one-on-one discussion for anyone wanting to obtain additional information
Mentors will be on hand after the session finishes for one-on-one discussion for anyone wanting to obtain additional information

A FREE workshop will be held next month to give Ipswich business owners an insight into how to use technology to improve their efficiency.

Ipswich City Council in partnership with the Queensland Government Department of Science, Information Technology and Innovation (DSITI) are holding the workshop at Queens Park Environmental Education Centre.

A council spokesperson said the workshop was a practical next step for businesses to better understand their digital capability.

"You can gain insight into a prioritised action plan to guide digital activity that aligns with business goals, knowledge about digital opportunities to grow business and make it more sustainable, tips to improve business across the areas covered in the digital scorecard in areas such as operational efficiency, vision and planning, sales and marketing and digital capabilities and information about how to get more help and useful resources,” the spokesperson said.

"Before registering for this workshop, please ensure the digital scorecard has been completed.”

"Mentors will be on hand after the session finishes for one-on-one discussion for anyone wanting to obtain additional information.”

  • Date: Tuesday, May 2
  • Time: 8am for 8.30am start to 1pm
  • Venue: Environmental Education Centre, Queens Park, Merle Finimore Av, Ipswich (Next to Queens Park Café)
  • Cost: Free (including morning tea and light lunch)

For more information about the program phone 3810 6938.

