FREE: Council's extra wheelie bin offer, if you qualify

MEDICAL NEEDS: If you qualify, you could get an extra, free wheelie bin. Peter Gardiner

AN additional free wheelie bin will be granted to home-based medical patients in the Somerset region, if they get a note from their doctor.

Somerset Regional Council agreed to amend the rules regarding bin ownership, following a request from Queensland Health.

The request was sent on behalf of a patient undergoing home dialysis treatment on a daily basis, generating additional refuse that a single bin couldn't cope with.

Queensland Health asked for an additional bin to be added to the patient's property, free of charge.

Their submission indicated other local councils, including Logan, Ipswich, and Redlands, already offered this service.

SRC already offers an inform wheelie bin service for residents who suffer from ill health, or other physical or mental impairments that prevent them from being able to place a bin at the kerb.

Council members were in full support of the notion to supply extra bins to those with medical needs.

"I think it's a wonderful idea,” Councillor Helen Brieschke said.

"I know there are people who struggle with this.”

Several conditions were agreed upon in the motion.

The additional bins would be provided to residents who submitted a written application detailing their situation.

It would also need to be accompanied by advice from a medical practitioner confirming the patient would be generating more rubbish as a result of their treatments.

The bins would be provided at no extra charge, to residents in areas within wheelie bin service area.

Bins would range from 140 to 240 litre capacity, and would be for regular or recycleable-item specific, depending on circumstances.