Free community workshop to cover fire safety

FOLLOWING a horrendous bushfire season, the Scenic Rim Regional Council will be hosting a free information session and workshop in Boonah next month in a bid to help residents better protect their properties now and into the future.

Council is partnering with the South East Queensland Fire and Biodiversity Consortium (SEQFBC) to present an information night on Tuesday, March 19 to be followed by a workshop on Saturday, March 30 to educate landholders about managing fire, with a focus on individual properties.

The free information night will be held from 6-9pm at the Boonah Cultural Centre. There, representatives from SEQFBC, Scenic Rim Regional Council, Rural Fire Service Queensland and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will share information about their roles and offer advice about planning for the approaching fire season, local laws, vegetation management, and the conservation of plants and animals.

Registration is essential for the free workshop to be held Saturday, March 30, which will be held from 8.30-4pm. Each registered participant will receive a map of their property to assist in forming a personalised fire management plan. Key speakers will discuss safe and practical planning and strategies.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen encouraged property owners to take advantage of the wealth of knowledge available to them during the information night and workshop.

"We've all heard the phrase 'What's your what if plan?' and this is the perfect opportunity to learn from others who can help to form a plan that's right for you and your property in the lead-up to and during fire season," he said.

Phone council on 5540 5111 or log onto https://fireplanningworkshopforscenicrimcouncilresidents.eventbrite.com.au for more information.